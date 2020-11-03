Trump files last-ditch challenge to block Nevada from counting mail-in votes: report
On Tuesday, with hours to go before voting concludes, Forbes reported that President Donald Trump’s campaign is suing to demand the Nevada Supreme Court stop the counting of certain mail-in ballots.
“The Trump campaign and Nevada Republican Party asked the Nevada Supreme Court on Tuesday to stop the counting of some mail-in ballots in Clark County, where Las Vegas is located, until their concerns over how closely its election observers can watch the Democratic stronghold’s vote-counting process can be resolved,” reported Alison Durkee.
“The GOP plaintiffs are asking for “the ability to meaningfully observe the processing of mail ballots,” and take issue with current vote-counting measures like a program used to automatically check for signature mismatches,” said the report. “The plaintiffs also take issue with a process in which any ballots with deficiencies that prevent them from being read by the tabulation machine are duplicated onto a blank ballot by an election worker in a private room.”
Republicans have fought expansions of mail-in voting in Nevada for months. In August, they sued to try to block a new law that automatically sent mail-in ballots to registered voters. That suit was dismissed in September.
2020 Election
Trump files last-ditch challenge to block Nevada from counting mail-in votes: report
On Tuesday, with hours to go before voting concludes, Forbes reported that President Donald Trump's campaign is suing to demand the Nevada Supreme Court stop the counting of certain mail-in ballots.
"The Trump campaign and Nevada Republican Party asked the Nevada Supreme Court on Tuesday to stop the counting of some mail-in ballots in Clark County, where Las Vegas is located, until their concerns over how closely its election observers can watch the Democratic stronghold’s vote-counting process can be resolved," reported Alison Durkee.
2020 Election
Trump’s own polls show him losing Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania: report
MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace on Election Day reported that internal polls from the Trump campaign show the president losing three critical, rust belt states.
"Donald Trump's own campaign internals do not have him ahead in any of those three states," Wallace reported.
"He is way behind in Wisconsin, he is pretty far behind in Michigan, and he is behind enough in Pennsylvania that their own path to victory there is to declare a red mirage victory and go to court," Wallace explained.
"They're also wary about Arizona," Wallace added.
Nicolle Wallace says even Trump's own polling shows him badly losing in Wisconsin and Michigan and far enough behind in Pennsylvania that his only hope is to declare a red mirage victory and go to court. #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/WbPZYR0VPr
2020 Election
New Lincoln Project ad lambasts Trump and his loyalists for ‘cheating’ and ‘lying’ to steal the election
A new ad for The Lincoln Project depicts a president in peril for his political inaction over the past four years in America.
"Donald Trump's desperate campaign is in trouble and they want to manipulate this election, to save the president," the video starts.
Voter intimidation, ignoring military votes, throwing away mail-in ballots, and additional illegal actions are depicted.
"Trump and his loyalists are fine cheating. They don't care if it's illegal," the ad continues.
Watch the full video below.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H9RwB3hSog4&feature=push-fr&attr_tag=Pjam7VT-fqF6A9rL%3A6