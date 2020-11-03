Trump files last-ditch challenge to block Nevada from counting mail-in votes: report

On Tuesday, with hours to go before voting concludes, Forbes reported that President Donald Trump’s campaign is suing to demand the Nevada Supreme Court stop the counting of certain mail-in ballots.

“The Trump campaign and Nevada Republican Party asked the Nevada Supreme Court on Tuesday to stop the counting of some mail-in ballots in Clark County, where Las Vegas is located, until their concerns over how closely its election observers can watch the Democratic stronghold’s vote-counting process can be resolved,” reported Alison Durkee.

“The GOP plaintiffs are asking for “the ability to meaningfully observe the processing of mail ballots,” and take issue with current vote-counting measures like a program used to automatically check for signature mismatches,” said the report. “The plaintiffs also take issue with a process in which any ballots with deficiencies that prevent them from being read by the tabulation machine are duplicated onto a blank ballot by an election worker in a private room.”

Republicans have fought expansions of mail-in voting in Nevada for months. In August, they sued to try to block a new law that automatically sent mail-in ballots to registered voters. That suit was dismissed in September.