Trump fired cybersecurity official for telling the truth — and it may be great news for Joe Biden

President Donald Trump on Tuesday took to Twitter to announce he had fired the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

…votes from Trump to Biden, late voting, and many more. Therefore, effective immediately, Chris Krebs has been terminated as Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2020

Trump was angry with Chris Krebs for debunking his conspiracy theories about fraud in the 2020 election, which Trump lost to Joe Biden.

Politico national security reporter Natasha Bertrand suggested the firing could be good news for the Biden administration.

“One way this could backfire for Trump: As a government official, Krebs had been forbidden from speaking to the Biden transition team. Nothing stopping him from doing so now, and he has a lot of institutional knowledge that isn’t necessarily classified,” Bertrand noted.

