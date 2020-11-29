Trump flopped at the polls in most of the counties where he held MAGA rallies: NBC analysis
New data has revealed that despite President Donald J. Trump’s large, mostly maskless rallies leading up to the Nov. 3 election, he actually underperformed or lost the counties he was projected to win based on 2016 calculations.
The data was comprised of the last two weeks leading up to the 2020 election. According to NBC News, there were 30 Trump campaign stops in that period, including Arizona, Nebraska and Pennsylvania. In five counties that Trump visited he saw better results than he did in 2016, but in the remaining 25 his margins of victory got smaller, his margin of defeat grew or the county flipped Democratic.
The numbers raise questions about how journalists and analysts perceive campaigns – especially in the midst of a pandemic.
“Crowd sizes are often held out as a way to gauge support for a politician, and sometimes they are. But during a pandemic, with a polarizing candidate on the stump, it’s possible the meaning of the rallies were misread,” NBC News reported. “While the crowds were visible sign of enthusiasm for Trump, there were much bigger, and less visible, groups of people who were not at the rallies and who may have seen them in a negative light.”
Data showed that Trump held five events in the last two weeks of his campaign in Michigan and, in every one of those counties, his 2020 margins were worse than they were in 2016.
Pennsylvania showed a similar pattern with Trump holding seven events in the state in the last two weeks of the campaign. In every county Trump visited he did slightly worse than he did in 2016.
“To be clear, none of this is provable. These are correlations, not one-for-one causal relationships,” NBC News reported. “Trump’s rallies may have helped him, even in the places where he underperformed in 2020. Maybe they prevented him from doing worse. But his margin losses in rally counties clearly hurt him in close states. And if the goal of all the barn-storming was to inspire and turnout the Trump base, the data at least suggest the rallies may have stirred the president’s opposition as well.”
2020 Election
Trump proposes hiring a ‘special prosecutor’ to go after Justice Department officials before he leaves office
President Donald J. Trump participated in a lengthy interview with Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures where Trump shifted his complaints about voter fraud allegations— which his legal team has repeatedly lost in court — to what he saw as a lack of consequences for fired FBI Director James Comey, fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, former CIA Director John Brennan, and others.
2020 Election
Giuliani trolled by his daughter with advice to avoid hair dyes and lying about voter fraud
Rudy Giuliani is known for providing legal advice to his client, President Donald J. Trump, but now his Democrat daughter Caroline has a few "self-care tips" to offer her dad post-election loss.
Caroline, who is a filmmaker, penned the piece for her father last week. The article appeared in Vanity Fair and has since gone viral. One of her notable tips included, "Avoid charcoal products or anything with artificial dyes, which may result in your face oozing as you make false claims of voter fraud in Philadelphia, for example."
2020 Election
‘Pathetic’ Trump ridiculed by MSNBC guest for latest attention-grabbing stunts: ‘He’s the Republicans’ problem’ now
Appearing on MSNBC's "AM Joy" with host Maria Teresa Kumar, conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin ridiculed Donald Trump for whining about his election loss and making plans to disrupt President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration in January, saying the president can't stand not being the center of attention.
Asked about the president wanting to possibly hold a rally on Biden's swearing-in day, Rubin labeled the president as "pathetic."
"I think it's somewhat ridiculous and it's also a good test for the media, frankly," Rubin responded. "There is absolutely no bigger story than the inauguration of Joe Biden and no one should cover Trump's [ inaudible]. This is pathetic -- jumping up and down, 'me, me, me.'"