Trump forces out top cybersecurity official tasked with stamping out election misinformation: report

Bryan Ware, the Assistant Director for Cybersecurity for the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), has been asked by the Trump administration to resign, Reuters reports. He reportedly handed in his resignation this Thursday.

According to CNN, Ware wrote to colleagues, saying that he’s leaving “with much sadness…it’s too soon.”

Ware’s departure comes as the CISA rose to the forefront in the effort to stamp out false information regarding the 2020 election, including fraudulent claims of dead people voting and that “secret” watermarks on ballots are helping the federal government audit illegal votes.

“You see that in elections, I think we did really well, partnering with local governments and the broader ecosystem to protect this election,” Ware said, according to Bloomberg.