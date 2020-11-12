Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump forces out top cybersecurity official tasked with stamping out election misinformation: report

Published

8 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump waves as he steps off Air Force One at John Wayne Airport. (Ringo Chiu / Shutterstock.com)

Bryan Ware, the Assistant Director for Cybersecurity for the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), has been asked by the Trump administration to resign, Reuters reports. He reportedly handed in his resignation this Thursday.

According to CNN, Ware wrote to colleagues, saying that he’s leaving “with much sadness…it’s too soon.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ware’s departure comes as the CISA rose to the forefront in the effort to stamp out false information regarding the 2020 election, including fraudulent claims of dead people voting and that “secret” watermarks on ballots are helping the federal government audit illegal votes.

“You see that in elections, I think we did really well, partnering with local governments and the broader ecosystem to protect this election,” Ware said, according to Bloomberg.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump forces out top cybersecurity official tasked with stamping out election misinformation: report

Published

7 mins ago

on

November 12, 2020

By

Bryan Ware, the Assistant Director for Cybersecurity for the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), has been asked by the Trump administration to resign, Reuters reports. He reportedly handed in his resignation this Thursday.

According to CNN, Ware wrote to colleagues, saying that he's leaving "with much sadness...it's too soon."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump loses another lawsuit — this time against CNN

Published

28 mins ago

on

November 12, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's libel lawsuit against CNN was dismissed by a federal judge, Deadline reported on Thursday.

Trump filed the suit after website contributor Larry Noble penned a column after the release of new details about Robert Mueller's Russia investigation. The piece stated, “the Trump campaign assessed the potential risks and benefits of again seeking Russia’s help in 2020 and has decided to leave that option on the table.”

Trump's lawyers alleged that CNN published the column maliciously, knowing that it was false. It was a high legal threshold to meet and it ultimately didn't work out in the end.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Justice Dept takes no action against prosecutors who cut plea deal for Jeffrey Epstein: ‘Americans ought to be enraged’

Published

35 mins ago

on

November 12, 2020

By

A Justice Department probe found no evidence of wrongdoing by prosecutors who oversaw a controversial plea agreement with Jeffrey Epstein, but did concede they exercised "poor judgment" in the case.

The Justice Department’s Office of Professional Responsibility investigated conduct by federal government lawyers in the 2008 case, which allowed the politically connected financier to serve just 13 months in jail but permitted him to leave almost every day through a work release program, reported NBC News.

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE