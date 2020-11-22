Trump formally requests recount in Georgia

Appearing on CNN's "Inside Politics" with host Dana Bash, Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI) insisted that there was no election fraud in his state and that it is time for Donald Trump to accept that he lost the 2020 presidential election.

Breaking with the president who has been insisting that the election was stolen from him, Upton bluntly stated: "It's over."

Asked by the CNN host what is going on in his state, Upton got right to the point.

"You know what? The voters have spoken," he began. "No one has come up with any evidence of fraud or abuse. All 83 counties have certified their own election results. Those will be officially tabulated or should be tomorrow. We expect that process moves forward and let the voters, not the politicians, speak."