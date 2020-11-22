Trump formally requests recount in Georgia
ATLANTA — Donald Trump says he has formally requested a recount in the presidential race in Georgia.The president’s campaign released a statement Saturday night saying it had filed a petition for the recount, which he is entitled to do under Georgia law because of Joe Biden’s margin of victory is less than .5%.“Today, the Trump campaign filed a petition for recount in Georgia,” the campaign said in the statement. “We are focused on ensuring that every aspect of Georgia state law and the U.S. Constitution are followed so that every legal vote is counted.”The move comes a day after Georgia Secre…
Here’s the real reason Donald Trump won’t concede
Joe Biden has decisively won the presidency. There is no way for Trump to overturn the results of the election, and his campaign’s post-election lawsuits have gotten dismissed left and right.
That hasn’t stopped him from launching an “Official Election Defense Fund” and bombarding his supporters with fundraising appeals to supposedly finance the campaign’s ongoing litigation.
‘It’s over’: Michigan GOP House member defies Trump by saying there was no election fraud in his state
Appearing on CNN's "Inside Politics" with host Dana Bash, Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI) insisted that there was no election fraud in his state and that it is time for Donald Trump to accept that he lost the 2020 presidential election.
Breaking with the president who has been insisting that the election was stolen from him, Upton bluntly stated: "It's over."
Asked by the CNN host what is going on in his state, Upton got right to the point.
"You know what? The voters have spoken," he began. "No one has come up with any evidence of fraud or abuse. All 83 counties have certified their own election results. Those will be officially tabulated or should be tomorrow. We expect that process moves forward and let the voters, not the politicians, speak."
Trump is ‘flailing around looking for a win’ as all of his court cases collapse: NYT’s Haberman
Appearing on CNN's "Inside Politics" early Sunday morning, New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman claimed that Donald Trump is becoming "increasingly frustrated" at his string of court losses contesting the 2020 presidential election and now he is just "flailing" in the hopes something positive will happen soon.
Speaking with host Dana Bash, Haberman was asked about Trump's week that saw not only court case after court case go down in flames, but also a disastrous press conference held by former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani that has become most memorable for the streams of sweat and hair dye running down the attorney's face.