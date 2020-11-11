Trump gets called out for his long history of baselessly claiming that his election losses are ‘rigged’
Joe Biden is on track to win the presidency with the largest topline share of the popular vote of any challenger since Franklin Roosevelt in 1932. But President Donald Trump has refused to concede, continuing with a series of lawsuits and insisting that “if you count the votes, I easily win” but “they’re trying to rig the election.”
According to ABC News, this is standard fare for Trump — who has a long history of calling election results he doesn’t like rigged.
One example is the 2012 presidential election, which, while Trump did not run in himself, he had thrown his full support behind Mitt Romney against former President Barack Obama. He referred to the election as a “total sham” and a “great and disgusting injustice” on Twitter, and said, “We can’t let this happen. We should march on Washington and stop this travesty. Our nation is totally divided!”
Trump had similar thoughts after he lost the Iowa Republican caucuses in 2016, saying, “Ted Cruz didn’t win Iowa, he stole it. That is why all of the polls were so wrong and why he got far more votes than anticipated. Bad!” He said that, “Based on the fraud committed by Senator Ted Cruz during the Iowa Caucus, either a new election should take place or Cruz results nullified.” There is no evidence that Cruz committed fraud.
And after he won the 2016 election while losing the popular vote, Trump felt the need to blame the popular vote loss on fraud as well. “In addition to winning the Electoral College in a landslide, I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally,” he wrote. He has said these illegal votes came from California, but has never provided any evidence for this.
“This time, the president is taking his claims through the legal system with no evidence to back them up,” concluded Terrance Smith for ABC News. “Meanwhile, the campaign is continuing to raise money for the battles, as it’s clear the president isn’t willing to give up quickly.”
