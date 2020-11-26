Trump gloats that Fox News rating dived 32% in two weeks: ‘Will go down much further’
President Donald Trump continued to hype his boycott of Fox News after the network failed to fully embrace his conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, which he lost to Joe Biden.
On Thanksgiving, Trump gave thanks for the network’s daytime rating reportedly falling 32% in the last two weeks.
“Will go down much further. Weekend daytime even worse, dead. They still don’t get it. Fantastic alternatives! The late/great Roger Ailes is seriously missed, but I still won LEGAL VOTES by a lot!!!” Trump falsely claimed.
Will go down much further. Weekend daytime even worse, dead. They still don’t get it. Fantastic alternatives! The late/great Roger Ailes is seriously missed, but I still won LEGAL VOTES by a lot!!! https://t.co/rm0ygRnW3S
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2020
This has been a familiar post-election theme from Trump. Here are some of his other tweets on the subject:
The great @FoxNews daytime ratings CRASH will only get worse! https://t.co/GdOWwV7EOY
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2020
This is why @FoxNews daytime and weekend daytime have lost their ratings. They are abysmal having @alfredenewman1 (Mayor Pete of Indiana’s most unsuccessful city, by far!) on more than Republicans. Many great alternatives are forming & exist. Try @OANN & @newsmax, among others! https://t.co/ewHE8GBRNy
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020
.@FoxNews and the Fake News Networks aren’t showing these massive gatherings. Instead they have their reporters standing in almost empty streets. We now have SUPPRESSION BY THE PRESS. MAGA! https://t.co/RMOa4jKZwA
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 14, 2020
.@FoxNews daytime ratings have completely collapsed. Weekend daytime even WORSE. Very sad to watch this happen, but they forgot what made them successful, what got them there. They forgot the Golden Goose. The biggest difference between the 2016 Election, and 2020, was @FoxNews!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2020
