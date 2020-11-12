Trump goes on Twitter bender promoting tweets of livid Fox News viewers: ‘I’ll never watch the channel again’
President Donald Trump on Thursday shared the tweets of multiple former Fox News viewers who are angry over the outcome of the 2020 election.
“Like it or not Fox News tried to persuade an election,” one retweet said. “Wether they did or not I don’t know but the intent was definitely there. I’ll never watch the channel again.”
“NEWSMAX and OANN are all we got for now,” another tweet shared by the president opined.
Other retweets shared by the president were from angry Fox News viewers who said they have switched to OAN and Newsmax.
Insiders told Axios this week that the president plans to “wreck” Fox News over its reporting on the 2020 election.
“He’s going to spend a lot of time slamming Fox,” one source said.
.@FoxNews daytime ratings have completely collapsed. Weekend daytime even WORSE. Very sad to watch this happen, but they forgot what made them successful, what got them there. They forgot the Golden Goose. The biggest difference between the 2016 Election, and 2020, was @FoxNews!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2020
Republicans say they’re just humoring Trump — but conservative fears they’ll never be brave enough to leave him
So far, Republicans appear to be continuing their support of President Donald Trump and his conspiracy theories that he actually won the 2020 election, despite failing to secure several states he won in 2016. It's something that conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin worries won't end even after Trump is gone.
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is demanding justice for Trump. Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), as usual, is hedging her bets, releasing a statement saying that Trump deserves to use the legal process to dispute any votes he wants. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) took to the Senate floor to proclaim Trump deserves his day in court. Trump has since lost every lawsuit he's attempted but one, the suit asking if Republican ballot observers can stand closer to the table.
Trump ambassador’s claim of election shenanigans in Pennsylvania quickly falls apart
On Thursday, The New York Times reported that a diplomat in the Trump administration who claimed to be a "disenfranchised" voter, did in fact have her ballot counted despite her claims to the contrary.
Last week, U.S. Ambassador to Denmark Carla Sands tweeted multiple times that her ballot in Pennsylvania had never been recorded and claiming that "the legitimacy of the election is at stake."
I changed my residence to the great state of Pennsylvania early this year. I voted absentee for @realDonaldTrump in the same way many members of our military vote. Last night I checked the PA voting records and they did not count my vote! #disenfranchised