Trump goes on Twitter bender promoting tweets of livid Fox News viewers: ‘I’ll never watch the channel again’

President Donald Trump on Thursday shared the tweets of multiple former Fox News viewers who are angry over the outcome of the 2020 election.

“Like it or not Fox News tried to persuade an election,” one retweet said. “Wether they did or not I don’t know but the intent was definitely there. I’ll never watch the channel again.”

“NEWSMAX and OANN are all we got for now,” another tweet shared by the president opined.

Other retweets shared by the president were from angry Fox News viewers who said they have switched to OAN and Newsmax.

Insiders told Axios this week that the president plans to “wreck” Fox News over its reporting on the 2020 election.

“He’s going to spend a lot of time slamming Fox,” one source said.

.@FoxNews daytime ratings have completely collapsed. Weekend daytime even WORSE. Very sad to watch this happen, but they forgot what made them successful, what got them there. They forgot the Golden Goose. The biggest difference between the 2016 Election, and 2020, was @FoxNews! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2020