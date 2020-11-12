Trump ‘plans to wreck Fox’ as revenge for Election Night coverage — and start his own media company: report

President Donald Trump reportedly wants to take down Fox News for its reporting on the 2020 election.

The president has been telling friends that he wants to start a digital media company to undermine the conservative news network, sources told Axios, as payback for calling Arizona for Joe Biden before any other outlet and ruining his Election Night party.

“He plans to wreck Fox, no doubt about it,” said one source with detailed knowledge of Trump’s plans.

ADVERTISEMENT

That source told Axios that Trump plans to sidestep the steep challenges in getting a cable channel onto carriers by starting up an online streaming service that would charge a monthly fee.

Many of those supporters are Fox News viewers, and the Trump channel would almost certainly cut into the $5.99-a-month Fox Nation streaming service — which converts 85 percent of its free trials into paid subscribers.

Trump already has a massive database of email and cell phone contacts — one of the most valuable lists in politics — that could give him a head start in identifying potential consumers, and he plans to start trashing Fox News at his upcoming vote-count rallies.

“He’s going to spend a lot of time slamming Fox,” the source told Axios.