Trump ‘plans to wreck Fox’ as revenge for Election Night coverage — and start his own media company: report

President Donald Trump reportedly wants to take down Fox News for its reporting on the 2020 election.
The president has been telling friends that he wants to start a digital media company to undermine the conservative news network, sources told Axios, as payback for calling Arizona for Joe Biden before any other outlet and ruining his Election Night party.
“He plans to wreck Fox, no doubt about it,” said one source with detailed knowledge of Trump’s plans.
That source told Axios that Trump plans to sidestep the steep challenges in getting a cable channel onto carriers by starting up an online streaming service that would charge a monthly fee.
Many of those supporters are Fox News viewers, and the Trump channel would almost certainly cut into the $5.99-a-month Fox Nation streaming service — which converts 85 percent of its free trials into paid subscribers.
Trump already has a massive database of email and cell phone contacts — one of the most valuable lists in politics — that could give him a head start in identifying potential consumers, and he plans to start trashing Fox News at his upcoming vote-count rallies.
“He’s going to spend a lot of time slamming Fox,” the source told Axios.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.