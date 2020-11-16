Trump has become ‘political burden’ — and it may cost the GOP big in the Georgia runoff elections: report

A private phone call on Nov. 10 revealed that President Donald J. Trump has become a “political burden” among the Republican Party as Georgia’s GOP faces an uphill battle to the finish for the Jan. 5 runoffs. The call, which included donors, was hosted by the National Republican Senatorial Committee and featured Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. Veteran strategist Karl Rove, who is assisting with fundraising efforts, was also on the call.

The comments by the senators and Rove were shared with The Washington Post “by a person who provided a detailed and precise account of what was said by each speaker on the call. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity since they were not authorized to divulge the contents of the private discussion,” The Washington Post reported.

“What we’re going to have to do is make sure we get all the votes out from the general and get them back out,” Perdue said of core Republican voters. “That’s always a hard thing to do in a presidential year, particularly this year, given that President Trump, it looks like now, may not be able to hold out.”

Perdue added that, “We don’t know that” yet — and said he fully supports Trump and his dispute of the results in several states. But, he said, “we’re assuming that we’re going to be standing out here alone. And that means that we have to get the vote out, no matter what the outcome of that adjudication is on the recount in two states and some lawsuits, and others. Kelly and I can’t wait for that.”

According to the account, Perdue referred to the first round of voting as confronting the “anti-Trump vote in Georgia” and said the runoff would be about getting “enough conservative Republicans out to vote” in the Atlanta suburbs and elsewhere who might have opposed the president’s reelection.