Trump has no chance of staying in the White House — according to members of Bush’s 2000 Florida recount team

President Donald J. Trump is seeking to overturn the election won by President-elect Joe Biden, but members of former President George W. Bush’s legal team say they don’t see a path toward victory for his cause – in large part because there’s no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

“You can’t just say, ‘This election’s tainted, throw it out,’” said Benjamin Ginsberg, national counsel for Bush’s 2000 campaign. “You have to have some specificity, and so far, they’re sorely lacking in specificity. Their airplane crashed on takeoff because they forgot to add fuel.”

Ginsberg did not see the cases going before the U.S. Supreme Court.

“With the paucity of proof that’s been presented so far, it’s not remotely realistic,” he said.

Ted Olson, the lead attorney for Bush in the U.S. Supreme Court case in 2000 that ended the recount in Florida and delivered the presidency for him, said there’s no doubt about the outcome, Bloomberg reported.

“I do believe the election is over,” Olson said at a Federalist Society event last week. “We do have a new president.”

Olson recently penned an op-ed with David Boies, lead attorney for Democrat Al Gore in the Bush v. Gore case that went to the Supreme Court, saying the Trump campaign’s litigation “will serve only to delay the inevitable resolution of this year’s presidential election.”

Bush’s top strategist in 2000, Karl Rove, said in a Wall Street Journal op-ed that Trump’s litigation to overturn Biden leads won’t succeed because there’s no evidence of the systemic fraud that Trump must prove. And he said a recount underway in Georgia won’t flip that state either.

“The president’s efforts are unlikely to move a single state from Mr. Biden’s column, and certainly they’re not enough to change the final outcome,” Rove said.

“If the court were to overturn this election on that basis, they’d be disenfranchising many thousands of voters just because somebody said there was some irregularity in a particular place,” said Barry Richard, the lead Florida attorney in the 2000 recount case.