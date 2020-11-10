Trump is committing a federal crime if he continues to pretend he’s president: Harvard Law professor
On Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s “OutFront,” Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe suggested that lame-duck President Donald Trump could be guilty of a federal crime if he continues to refuse the peaceful transition of power following his election loss.
“There’s nothing that Pompeo or Trump or any of those guys can do to prevent Biden from becoming the president,” said Tribe. “On January 20, at high noon, he becomes the president of the United States when he takes the oath. And any Trump administration official, including the president himself, who pretends to have power under the executive branch after that point is committing a federal felony, punishable by imprisonment, in addition to any other crimes they might have committed. It’s as though he’s going to build an alternative White House in Mar-a-Lago, and he will pretend to be president even though he’s not.”
“When you look through all the cases they’re mounting, every challenge out there, do you see any legal challenge that the president could pursue right now that would change the outcome of this election?” asked anchor Erin Burnett.
“Absolutely not,” said Tribe. “And to say that he hasn’t succeeded is an understatement. He’s 0 for 12 in the cases that I’ve counted. I’ve read the complaints. There’s nothing there. There’s no there, there … it is the arguments that they’re advancing that are fraudulent. And, yes, they have a theoretical right to go to court, to waste money going to court. But it’s not going to get anywhere. I think the reason that all of these Republicans are going over the cliff like lemmings is that they seem to think that even out of office, Trump will have some hold over them. Maybe he will start a news network, and they want to go be guests on the Trump show, who knows. But they certainly are not going to have any influence over what actually happens. Trump is simply like a petulant child, refusing to admit he’s lost.”
Watch below:
CNN
John Bolton declares Mike Pompeo ‘delusional’ — and says he ‘eviscerated his credibility internationally’
On CNN Tuesday, President Donald Trump's former National Security Adviser John Bolton tore into Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for his claim that "There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration."
"That sounds like something we might hear in Russia, not here in the United States of America," said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "How dangerous is this?"
"Well, I think it's delusional for Mike to say that, and I must say, I think he has eviscerated his credibility internationally because I think there are very few people, even in the United States government, who believe that is the case," said Bolton. "I don't know why he had to have that briefing and I don't know why he felt he needed to make that statement, maybe other than to avoid being fired like others are being throughout the administration. But it's delusional."
2020 Election
Mass layoffs at the Republican Party leaves staff in shock: CNN
In political operations, campaigns and parties generally staff up ahead of the election, but it's typically understood that its seasonal work likely to end after the election. That wasn't the case for the GOP, where the staff was left in shock after learning that many would be laid off ahead of the holidays, CNN.com reported.
As CNN's John Harwood said Monday, the Trump 2020 campaign staff will likely get their final paycheck on the 15th. At the RNC, a fundraising blitz is underway trying to retire President Donald Trump's campaign debt under the guise of legal challenges to the electoral loss.
2020 Election
Kayleigh McEnany busted for shamelessly ‘trying to kill confidence in our democracy’ on CNN
CNN's John Avlon on Tuesday busted Trump White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany for shameless hypocrisy in trying to undermine the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election.
During one of his "Reality Check" segments, Avlon documented how McEnany had once regularly mocked Democrats who refuse to accept the results of past elections.
"Democrats are being sore losers," she said back in 2018. "They refuse to acknowledge they lost the election."
Avlon then contrasted this with the statements she made this week denying that President Donald Trump had decisively lost the 2020 election to President-elect Joe Biden.