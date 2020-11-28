Trump is crippling the GOP’s efforts to hold onto Georgia’s Senate seats: CNN guest

On CNN Saturday, Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Patricia Murphy broke down how President Donald Trump’s attacks on the integrity of the election system in Georgia stands to undermine the GOP’s efforts to turn out voters for the Senate runoffs in January.

“Does it appear that we’re headed for a repeat [of November], insofar as there’s going on a big mail-in balloting primarily for the Democratic candidates, and then there’ll be an in-person vote for the Republican candidates, and we’ll be waiting thereafter to see who really won?” asked host Michael Smerconish.

“It looks like there’s going to be a large mail-in component here,” said Murphy. “One big problem for Republicans is that the president has been so aggressively maligning mail-in voting, and Republicans want the mail-in votes. They want this to come in early and soon. So, we’re seeing the Georgia Republican Party send out mailer after mailer, telling people to get those mail-in requests and vote absentee. And the president telling them it’s a fraudulent process. The message is one thing but the reality is another, as with a lot of things down here.”

