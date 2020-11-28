Trump is crippling the GOP’s efforts to hold onto Georgia’s Senate seats: CNN guest
On CNN Saturday, Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Patricia Murphy broke down how President Donald Trump’s attacks on the integrity of the election system in Georgia stands to undermine the GOP’s efforts to turn out voters for the Senate runoffs in January.
“Does it appear that we’re headed for a repeat [of November], insofar as there’s going on a big mail-in balloting primarily for the Democratic candidates, and then there’ll be an in-person vote for the Republican candidates, and we’ll be waiting thereafter to see who really won?” asked host Michael Smerconish.
“It looks like there’s going to be a large mail-in component here,” said Murphy. “One big problem for Republicans is that the president has been so aggressively maligning mail-in voting, and Republicans want the mail-in votes. They want this to come in early and soon. So, we’re seeing the Georgia Republican Party send out mailer after mailer, telling people to get those mail-in requests and vote absentee. And the president telling them it’s a fraudulent process. The message is one thing but the reality is another, as with a lot of things down here.”
Watch below:
CNN
Trump is crippling the GOP’s efforts to hold onto Georgia’s Senate seats: CNN guest
On CNN Saturday, Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Patricia Murphy broke down how President Donald Trump's attacks on the integrity of the election system in Georgia stands to undermine the GOP's efforts to turn out voters for the Senate runoffs in January.
"Does it appear that we're headed for a repeat [of November], insofar as there's going on a big mail-in balloting primarily for the Democratic candidates, and then there'll be an in-person vote for the Republican candidates, and we'll be waiting thereafter to see who really won?" asked host Michael Smerconish.
"It looks like there's going to be a large mail-in component here," said Murphy. "One big problem for Republicans is that the president has been so aggressively maligning mail-in voting, and Republicans want the mail-in votes. They want this to come in early and soon. So, we're seeing the Georgia Republican Party send out mailer after mailer, telling people to get those mail-in requests and vote absentee. And the president telling them it's a fraudulent process. The message is one thing but the reality is another, as with a lot of things down here."
2020 Election
Trump’s ‘sore loser’ tiny desk performance mocked by New Yorker writer: ‘This does not project strength’
New Yorker writer Susan Glasser on Friday mocked President Donald Trump for whining about losing the 2020 presidential election while sitting behind a tiny desk.
Appearing on CNN, Glasser said she was amazed that someone as image-conscious as Trump wouldn't realize how weak he appeared on Thanksgiving while ranting about voter from behind a puny desk.
Breaking Banner
Trump is ‘untethered to reality’ and his Thanksgiving rant proves it: CNN’s Berman
CNN host John Berman on Friday lit into President Donald Trump for going on an unhinged Thanksgiving rant about the 2020 election in which he once again falsely claimed that he won.
Berman in particular zeroed in on Trump's seething anger at Reuters White House correspondent Jeff Mason, who asked the president on Thursday if he'd concede that he lost the election.