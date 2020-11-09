Trump is ‘in a rage’ and his ‘unpredictable’ behavior is dangerous to America’s defense establishment: Carl Bernstein

CNN’s Brianna Keilar spoke with 76-year-old investigative journalist Carl Bernstein Monday about President Donald J. Trump’s erratic behavior since losing the presidential election this past weekend. Bernstein referred to this transitory moment in history as “dangerous” because “the President of the United States is in rage, he is unpredictable, dealing with the most powerful instruments the president commands, which is to say our defense establishment.”

Bernstein reflected, “Remember what it was [newly ousted Secretary of Defense Mark] Esper did that most enraged the president: Esper said he would not allow the dispatch of troops to put down Black Lives Matter protests and to be used in protest situations. That’s what really enraged Trump about Esper — it was the straw that broke the camel’s back, so to speak. We don’t know what he’s going to do next in terms of the FBI director [Christopher] Wray, who he’s also in all likelihood going to fire — or [CIA director] Gina Haspel, who he also doesn’t like.”

Regarding national security, Bernstein said Trump would not be “willing to avert constitutional crisis, and that includes how he is conducting the transition and also includes giving the signals to his followers that he does not want to go gently in the night, and still wants to contest the election.”



