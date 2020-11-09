Trump is ‘in a rage’ and his ‘unpredictable’ behavior is dangerous to America’s defense establishment: Carl Bernstein
CNN’s Brianna Keilar spoke with 76-year-old investigative journalist Carl Bernstein Monday about President Donald J. Trump’s erratic behavior since losing the presidential election this past weekend. Bernstein referred to this transitory moment in history as “dangerous” because “the President of the United States is in rage, he is unpredictable, dealing with the most powerful instruments the president commands, which is to say our defense establishment.”
Bernstein reflected, “Remember what it was [newly ousted Secretary of Defense Mark] Esper did that most enraged the president: Esper said he would not allow the dispatch of troops to put down Black Lives Matter protests and to be used in protest situations. That’s what really enraged Trump about Esper — it was the straw that broke the camel’s back, so to speak. We don’t know what he’s going to do next in terms of the FBI director [Christopher] Wray, who he’s also in all likelihood going to fire — or [CIA director] Gina Haspel, who he also doesn’t like.”
Regarding national security, Bernstein said Trump would not be “willing to avert constitutional crisis, and that includes how he is conducting the transition and also includes giving the signals to his followers that he does not want to go gently in the night, and still wants to contest the election.”
Trump personnel chief threatens to fire any staffer he catches sending out a resume: CNN’s Tapper
With President Donald Trump on his way out the door in less than three months, many White House staffers have reportedly started sending out resumes looking for new work.
However, a senior administration official tells CNN's Jake Tapper that John McEntee, director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office, is warning staffers that they will be automatically fired if he catches them applying for other jobs.
"The news is dismaying to many members of the Trump administration who worry especially about young staffers who will soon need other sources of income given the fact that President Trump lost the election," Tapper adds.
Trump supporters downcast but holding out until election results ‘certified’
In the parking lot of Jones Diner, the supporters of President Donald Trump aren't ready to accept a Joe Biden victory until the election results are "certified" but signs of resignation are creeping in.
Towanda, a town of about 2,800 people in rural north-east Pennsylvania's Bradford County, is a Trump bastion.
Of the 30,000 people in the county who voted in Tuesday's election, nearly 72 percent cast their ballots for Trump, a tick higher than in 2016.
On Sunday, a day after US television networks announced Biden was the winner, nearly 30 Trump supporters gathered outside Jones Diner wearing red "Make America Great Again" hats and waving giant blue "Trump-Pence" flags.