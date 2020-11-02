‘Trump is no libertarian’: ex-GOP congressman blasts Trump for ‘eroding liberty’ in America
Libertarian Justin Amash took a stand against President Donald J. Trump Monday stating, “Donald Trump wants to win the support of libertarians, but his actual record on expanding the federal government and eroding liberty is appalling. After claiming he would wipe out the national debt in eight years, he signed massive spending increases and created the highest ever federal debt—even before the coronavirus pandemic began. Despite repeating over and over that he wants to end wars and bring home the troops, Trump actually increased our military presence in the Middle East and launched attacks in multiple countries without congressional approval—record strikes in places like Afghanistan and Somalia.”
Amash continued, “He also vetoed measures passed by Congress to limit U.S. involvement in Yemen’s civil war, block weapons sales that support it, and prevent war with Iran. More than half of Trump’s vetoes (five of eight) have been against measures trying to limit U.S. military aggression abroad. Trump sometimes acts like he’s opposed to the military-industrial complex, even suggesting the Pentagon wants “to do nothing but fight wars” in order to keep defense contractors happy, but no one has been a bigger booster of the defense industry than Trump.”
The lawyer and politican added, “Trump loves to tout his record on criminal justice reform, but he appointed attorneys general that have expanded civil asset forfeiture and ended Department of Justice policies that were intended to limit marijuana enforcement and reduce harsh criminal sentencing. Trump also revived the federal death penalty. He’s executed more people in the last few months than his predecessors had in more than 60 years. He detained an American citizen without charge or trial for over a year.”
He later added, “Donald Trump is no libertarian or friend to libertarians. He’s a national populist whose agenda centers around collective identity, not individual rights. We shouldn’t confuse Trump’s anti-establishment rhetoric with anti-establishment actions. He’s been the greatest gift to establishment politicians like Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy, who needed Trump’s celebrity to sell their unpopular schemes to the grassroots of the party. The least principled, least constitutionally aligned members of the GOP now face almost no scrutiny with respect to their policies and records. As long as they say they’re firmly behind Trump, they’re good to go, regardless of how much they grow government or violate our rights. Meanwhile, libertarians have been taken for a ride. It’s been an almost entirely one-way relationship. Libertarians lend their support and credibility to Trump on many issues, while Trump pays them lip service on those issues and makes mostly inconsequential gestures.”
He concluded, “If libertarians are to succeed at moving politics in a more liberty-oriented direction, then we must build our own brand as far away from Donald Trump as possible. Libertarianism’s compelling vision for securing individual rights has to get out from under the shadow of Trumpism.”
Click below for the full thread.
— Justin Amash (@justinamash) November 3, 2020
2020 Election
Trump campaign predicts winning battleground states by millions of votes — and winning re-election: report
The Trump campaign’s director of battleground strategy is predicting a big win for the president in the 2020 presidential election.
Nick Trainer made the predictions during a call with reporters, the DC Examiner reported Monday.
Trainer predicted Trump would win Ohio, Michigan and North Carolina by over 400,000 votes in each state, win Pennsylvania by over 1 million votes, win Florida by 500,000 votes, win Arizona by 150,000 votes, win Wisconsin by 100,000 votes, and win Nevada by 50,000.
2020 Election
Trump argues coronavirus didn’t impact him: ‘I’m very young and in perfect physical shape’
As coronavirus cases surge for the fourth straight week and the number of deaths reaches 230,000 in the United States, President Donald J. Trump touted, "I like to say it had no impact on me ... I'm very young and in perfect physical shape."
The United States performed 8.5 million COVID-19 tests last week, of which 6.8% came back positive for the new virus, compared with 6.3% the prior week. The data is derived from The COVID Tracking Project, a volunteer-run effort to track the outbreak.
2020 Election
Republican staffer caught on tape attacking a woman’s car — but has not yet been arrested: report
In 2017, Republican Greg Gianforte bodyslammed a reporter on the eve of a special election in Montana.
Gianforte lied to investigators, but Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin refused to arrest Gianforte for obstruction of justice or malicious intimidate, allowing him to instead plead guilty to a misdemeanor. Gootkin had previously donated to Gianforte, but refused to recuse himself from the case.
https://twitter.com/reidepstein/status/867569873727221760
Now Gianforte is in another scandal as people wonder if violence by a Republican is once again be excused by the powers that be in Bozeman.