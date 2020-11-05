Quantcast
Trump is still ‘stunned’ – but ‘reality is setting in’ among White House staff: CNN reporter

Published

4 mins ago

on

President Donald J. Trump. (Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)

Speaking on CNN this Thursday, network reporter Kaitlin Collins says that sources tell her “reality is setting in” for the Trump campaign as their path to victory continues to narrow.

“…and they realize that they are more and more, by the day as these votes are coming in, staring down a potential loss for President Trump,” Collins said, adding that although reality is setting in for his campaign, it isn’t necessarily setting in for Trump himself.

“And actually, I’m told, he is still convinced that Joe Biden is stealing this election from him … and he is stunned by the fact that he has seen leads in states like Michigan and Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, where he thought he was doing so well, diminish — either they’ve disappeared entirely or they are going down by incredible numbers.”

Watch the video below:


