Trump is ‘suffocating’ the Republican Party after losing: ex-GOP lawmaker
On Saturday’s edition of MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” former Rep. David Jolly (R-FL) warned that President Donald Trump is “suffocating” the GOP in the wake of his defeat in the 2020 election — beginning with the twin Senate runoff races in Georgia.
“For these two Georgia candidates … usually you want the guy who won the state to come to town on your behalf. Donald Trump was the first Republican to lose Georgia in about 30 years,” said Jolly. “So the question is why would you bring to town the Republican who became the first Republican in 30 years to lose the state of Georgia?”
“I think this will be an interesting test for today and going forward: can the Republican Party survive Donald Trump the man?” said Jolly. “It will survive Trumpism. It’s stronger than ever. Republicans performed stronger than ever, just as Democrats have. Trumpism has not hurt the Republican Party by performance. Trump the man is suffocating the party. And I think that’s going to be a little bit of a myopic, or a little bit of a small example of what we see in Georgia. Can the Republican Party survive Donald Trump the man? It’s fine with Trumpism, but can it survive the man?”
Watch below:
Breaking Banner
Melania Trump considering penning memoir: ‘She’s not done or going as quietly as you might expect’
According to a report from Page Six, outgoing first lady Melania Trump is giving serious consideration to writing a memoir allowing her to make money on her own.
The wife of Donald Trump has been one of the most reticent of first ladies, infrequently making public statements -- often only brief comments in support of her president.
According to the report, she is now considering writing a book about her experiences, with a White House insider stating, "Melania is in meetings to write her White House memoir. And it would be her money — a chance for her to earn on her own.”
CNN
Trump is crippling the GOP’s efforts to hold onto Georgia’s Senate seats: CNN guest
On CNN Saturday, Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Patricia Murphy broke down how President Donald Trump's attacks on the integrity of the election system in Georgia stands to undermine the GOP's efforts to turn out voters for the Senate runoffs in January.
"Does it appear that we're headed for a repeat [of November], insofar as there's going on a big mail-in balloting primarily for the Democratic candidates, and then there'll be an in-person vote for the Republican candidates, and we'll be waiting thereafter to see who really won?" asked host Michael Smerconish.
"It looks like there's going to be a large mail-in component here," said Murphy. "One big problem for Republicans is that the president has been so aggressively maligning mail-in voting, and Republicans want the mail-in votes. They want this to come in early and soon. So, we're seeing the Georgia Republican Party send out mailer after mailer, telling people to get those mail-in requests and vote absentee. And the president telling them it's a fraudulent process. The message is one thing but the reality is another, as with a lot of things down here."
2020 Election
Here’s how anti-KKK laws could be an effective way to go after Trump
President Donald Trump's campaign continues to come up short in its post-election legal battle, observers are mulling over ways to go after the president, his campaign, and Republican Party's efforts to suppress votes.
In an editorial published by The Bulwark, Section 1985(3) of the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871 is being highlighted as a possible form of legal consequence for Trump's actions.