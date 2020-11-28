Trump is ‘utterly bonkers’: Experts weigh in on bombshell WaPo deep-dive on Trump’s post-election meltdown

Experts were shocked by the portrait of President Donald Trump in a bombshell new report.

Posted online by The Washington Post on Saturday night, the story was titled, “20 days of fantasy and failure: Inside Trump’s quest to overturn the election.”

“The facts were indisputable: President Trump had lost. But Trump refused to see it that way,” the newspaper reported. “The result was an election aftermath without precedent in U.S. history. With his denial of the outcome, despite a string of courtroom defeats, Trump endangered America’s democracy, threatened to undermine national security and public health, and duped millions of his supporters into believing, perhaps permanently, that Biden was elected illegitimately.”

The story generated a great deal of commentary online.

George Conway, husband of Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway, said it made Trump look “utterly bonkers.”

Worth reading in its entirety, but in a nutshell: “interviews with 32 senior administration officials, campaign aides and other advisers to the president, as well as other key figures in his legal fight” show the president of the United States to be utterly bonkers. https://t.co/vXkNBozNoq — George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 29, 2020

Constitutional law expert and Harvard Law Prof. Laurence Tribe issued a warning for those reading it:

Reading this detailed account of a legally doomed effort at a coup is like watching a really gruesome autopsy unfold in real time. Make sure you’re not about to have a meal when you start this saga. You won’t be able to put it down. https://t.co/TeopeoPDhR — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) November 29, 2020

Former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal focused on a quote from a “close advisor” likening Trump to Mad King George.

.@PhilipRucker @AshleyRParker 100% right. Opens: "The facts were indisputable: Trump had lost. But Trump refused to see it….rageful and at times delirious…Trump was, in the telling of 1 close adviser, like Mad King George,muttering 'I won.I won.I won’"https://t.co/1czh7b14VZ — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) November 29, 2020

Conservative Washington Post columnist Max Boot highlighted one particularly well-written sentence from reporters Philip Rucker, Ashley Parker, Josh Dawsey and Amy Gardner.

My favorite line in this great ⁦article: “If you were a Republican poll watcher, you were treated like a dog,” Trump complained, using one of his favorite put-downs, even though many people treat dogs well, like members of their own families. 🤣 https://t.co/xOpdo3tMCh — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) November 29, 2020

Lincoln Project Kurt Bardella suggested the article made a case for invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.