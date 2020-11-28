Quantcast
Trump is ‘utterly bonkers’: Experts weigh in on bombshell WaPo deep-dive on Trump’s post-election meltdown

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump (Screen cap).

Experts were shocked by the portrait of President Donald Trump in a bombshell new report.

Posted online by The Washington Post on Saturday night, the story was titled, “20 days of fantasy and failure: Inside Trump’s quest to overturn the election.”

“The facts were indisputable: President Trump had lost. But Trump refused to see it that way,” the newspaper reported. “The result was an election aftermath without precedent in U.S. history. With his denial of the outcome, despite a string of courtroom defeats, Trump endangered America’s democracy, threatened to undermine national security and public health, and duped millions of his supporters into believing, perhaps permanently, that Biden was elected illegitimately.”

The story generated a great deal of commentary online.

George Conway, husband of Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway, said it made Trump look “utterly bonkers.”

Constitutional law expert and Harvard Law Prof. Laurence Tribe issued a warning for those reading it:

Former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal focused on a quote from a “close advisor” likening Trump to Mad King George.

Conservative Washington Post columnist Max Boot highlighted one particularly well-written sentence from reporters Philip Rucker, Ashley Parker, Josh Dawsey and Amy Gardner.

Lincoln Project Kurt Bardella suggested the article made a case for invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.


Continue Reading

2020 Election

Republican’s own standing in Congress now in doubt — did his voter fraud lawsuit backfire?

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 28, 2020

By

A Republican congressman from Pennsylvania has cast doubt on his own legitimacy to serve in Congress with his failed lawsuit attempting to overturn the 2020 election results.

Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA) attempted to have the courts block certification of the 2020 election results, but his effort was rejected by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Saturday.

"The PA Supreme Court dismisses the case brought by U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly that sought to overturn last year’s law creating no-excuse mail voting and to throw out those mail ballots cast in this election," Philadelphia Inquirer correspondent Jonathan Lai reported Saturday. "This is the case the Commonwealth Court had earlier blocked certification in."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Another win for democracy’: Pennsylvania AG celebrates Trump’s latest loss in court

Published

3 hours ago

on

November 28, 2020

By

Republican efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election continued to be rejected by judges on Saturday.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro celebrated the ruling on Twitter.

"BREAKING: We just notched another win for democracy," Shapiro tweeted, with a red siren emoji.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

What can the left expect from a Biden-Harris administration? Pretty much nothing

Published

4 hours ago

on

November 28, 2020

By

On Nov. 7 of this year, the United States let out a collective roar that rippled across the nation, resonating the crowds of blue-clad people swelling the streets and the squares, and causing buildings to tremble as those inside broke out the champagne and began to dance. The celebrations lasted long into the night. For those few precious moments, it felt as though a curse had been lifted, a nightmare abated. Trumpism had ground itself to a resounding and decisive halt and it seemed that political space on the left, and on the center ground, had finally begun to open again.

This article originally appeared at Salon.

Continue Reading
 
 
