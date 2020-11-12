Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump isn’t trying to overturn the election — he’s running one more scam before leaving office: columnist

Published

6 mins ago

on

Donald Trump in Nashville, Tennessee on November 2, 2020. (Shutterstock.com)

Writing in the Washington Post this Thursday, columnist Dana Milbank says that President Trump’s efforts to undermine the legitimacy of the 2020 aren’t really about having the results overturned, it’s about getting in one more scam to line his pockets before his tenure ends.

“That’s the way it appears, at least, from the scores of fundraising emails his campaign has sent out since the election,” Milbank writes. “He seems to be asking for funds to challenge the election, but the fine print shows that the money could let him line his own coffers. The tin-pot-dictator routine looks more as if it’s about passing the tin cup.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Milbank points to a recent fundraising effort put out by Trump where he asks supporters to donate to “DEFEND the integrity of this Election.” When one clicks on the link within the message, the fine print says that 60 percent of the contribution, up to $5,000, goes to “Save America,” Trump’s newly created leadership PAC. The other 40 percent of the contribution up to $35,500, goes to the Republican National Committee’s operating account.

“Only after reaching the first maximum would a single penny go to Trump’s ‘Recount Account,’ and only after reaching the second maximum would a penny go to the RNC’s legal account,” Milbank writes.

Read the full article over at The Washington Post.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump-loving NYC councilman shamed for boasting he’ll violate COVID-19 guidelines on Thanksgiving

Published

1 min ago

on

November 12, 2020

By

A New York City councilman announced he would flout Gov. Andrew Cuomo's new guidelines limiting indoor gatherings to 10 people or fewer, and social media users were appalled at his carelessness.

Councilman Joe Borelli (R-South Shore), who served as one of President Donald Trump's honorary state campaign chairs, boasted that his family would violate the guidelines, which cover gatherings at private residences, to host a traditional Thanksgiving meal with relatives despite the resurgence of the highly contagious coronavirus.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump isn’t trying to overturn the election — he’s running one more scam before leaving office: columnist

Published

5 mins ago

on

November 12, 2020

By

Writing in the Washington Post this Thursday, columnist Dana Milbank says that President Trump's efforts to undermine the legitimacy of the 2020 aren't really about having the results overturned, it's about getting in one more scam to line his pockets before his tenure ends.

"That’s the way it appears, at least, from the scores of fundraising emails his campaign has sent out since the election," Milbank writes. "He seems to be asking for funds to challenge the election, but the fine print shows that the money could let him line his own coffers. The tin-pot-dictator routine looks more as if it’s about passing the tin cup."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

The View’s Joy Behar speculates ‘evil’ Trump wants to make COVID-19 crisis worse to leave in Biden’s lap

Published

13 mins ago

on

November 12, 2020

By

On Thursday, the co-hosts of "The View" debated the next steps to control the coronavirus pandemic.

Sara Haines argued that if Americans are given an option of a four to six-week lockdown or wearing a mask that Americans will choose a mask. She said that businesses are the front line, and if they require people to wear masks to enter the establishment, people will do it.

States like New York and Washington, D.C. celebrate the top number of mask-wearing citizens, but in states like Oklahoma, people wearing masks are the exception, not the rule.

For that reason, Sunny Hostin thinks that it's time to lockdown again and demand the funding structure to take care of people and businesses to make it happen.

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE