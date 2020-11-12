Trump isn’t trying to overturn the election — he’s running one more scam before leaving office: columnist

Writing in the Washington Post this Thursday, columnist Dana Milbank says that President Trump’s efforts to undermine the legitimacy of the 2020 aren’t really about having the results overturned, it’s about getting in one more scam to line his pockets before his tenure ends.

“That’s the way it appears, at least, from the scores of fundraising emails his campaign has sent out since the election,” Milbank writes. “He seems to be asking for funds to challenge the election, but the fine print shows that the money could let him line his own coffers. The tin-pot-dictator routine looks more as if it’s about passing the tin cup.”

Milbank points to a recent fundraising effort put out by Trump where he asks supporters to donate to “DEFEND the integrity of this Election.” When one clicks on the link within the message, the fine print says that 60 percent of the contribution, up to $5,000, goes to “Save America,” Trump’s newly created leadership PAC. The other 40 percent of the contribution up to $35,500, goes to the Republican National Committee’s operating account.

“Only after reaching the first maximum would a single penny go to Trump’s ‘Recount Account,’ and only after reaching the second maximum would a penny go to the RNC’s legal account,” Milbank writes.

Read the full article over at The Washington Post.