Trump, Jr. makes his final case for his dad: ‘Make liberals cry again’

President Donald Trump’s eldest son joined him on stage at his final 2020 campaign rally in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Trump spoke for 74 minutes in a town where one of his supporters allegedly shot two Black Lives Matter protesters with an AR-15 rifle.

His son Donald Trump, Jr. also spoke.

“So we need you to get out and bring your friends to vote tomorrow,” he shouted into the microphone.

“And when we do we can not only keep making America great again, but we can make liberals cry again,” he said, to cheers from the crowd.