Trump just lost his 30th election lawsuit — this one in Arizona

Published

49 mins ago

on

US President Donald Trump, pictured on July 8, has assailed Britain's US ambassador as a "pompous fool" and slammed outgoing premier Theresa May's "foolish" policies following a leak of unflattering diplomatic cables. (AFP/File / NICHOLAS KAMM)

Democratic attorney Marc E. Elias announced on Twitter Thursday that President Donald Trump has officially lost his 30th lawsuit after an Arizona judge dismissed his case.

https://twitter.com/marceelias/status/1329532256684306433

In this suit, the Arizona Republican Party wanted to force a new audit of Maricopa County ballots. The county is the most populous Democratic area in the state and delivered President-elect Joe Biden a win.

Maricopa County Superior Court John Hannah dismissed the case with prejudice and denied the Arizona Republican Party’s request to amend its complaint. Dismissing with prejudice means that they can’t bring the suit again.

Read a report on the case at the Arizona Republic.


