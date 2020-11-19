Trump just lost his 30th election lawsuit — this one in Arizona
Democratic attorney Marc E. Elias announced on Twitter Thursday that President Donald Trump has officially lost his 30th lawsuit after an Arizona judge dismissed his case.
https://twitter.com/marceelias/status/1329532256684306433
In this suit, the Arizona Republican Party wanted to force a new audit of Maricopa County ballots. The county is the most populous Democratic area in the state and delivered President-elect Joe Biden a win.
Maricopa County Superior Court John Hannah dismissed the case with prejudice and denied the Arizona Republican Party’s request to amend its complaint. Dismissing with prejudice means that they can’t bring the suit again.
BREAKING Judge tosses out @AZGOP lawsuit vs Maricopa County, denies motion to block canvass & allows state to recoup attorneys fees from Republican Party. #12News pic.twitter.com/S9eKBbX6T7
— Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) November 19, 2020
An Arizona state judge has thrown out the Arizona Republican Party’s lawsuit seeking a broader audit of votes cast on Election Day, per @KaraScannell. It could have delayed the state’s certification of the results.
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 19, 2020
2020 Election
Trump trying to steal election by ‘casting enough doubt on vote-counting in big, democratic cities’: report
President-elect Joe Biden clearly won the 2020 presidential election, but President Donald Trump has refused to concede and is actively working to "subvert" the results, according to The New York Times.
Reuters' Brad Heath reveals how:
NEW: Multiple Trump campaign officials tell @reuters the president's strategy for staying in power despite losing the election is to persuade state legislatures to do what their voters did not and simply declare him the winner. https://t.co/wfZEsf0KLB pic.twitter.com/gN4KQg0DWt
2020 Election
Trump administration pushes ahead with executions despite defeat
US President Donald Trump's administration is pushing ahead with executions of convicted criminals despite a tradition of outgoing governments refraining from the practice.
On Thursday the Justice Department plans to put to death convicted murderer Orlando Hall, despite claims his trial was tainted by racism.
Hall, an African American, was convicted in 1995 of participating in the kidnapping, rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl, Lisa Rene, and received a death sentence.
His execution would be the eighth by the federal government since the Trump administration resumed implementing capital punishment in July, ending a 17-year-hiatus due to questions about execution methods and broader opposition to the practice.
2020 Election
Trump retweets Republican admitting their voter fraud conspiracy is ‘indescribable’
President Donald Trump has repeatedly fanned the flames that there was election fraud in the 2020 presidential election, which was won by President-elect Joe Biden.
The problem, however, is that Trump's legal team has presented no evidence of fraud that would alter the election outcome.
The inability to articulate or prove the conspiracy theory about voter fraud is one reason the Trump campaign has lost over 30 cases in court.
On Thursday, Trump retweeted Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA) attempting to make vague allegations of fraud, but seemingly admitting they have no case.