Trump just lost his 30th election lawsuit — this one in Arizona

Democratic attorney Marc E. Elias announced on Twitter Thursday that President Donald Trump has officially lost his 30th lawsuit after an Arizona judge dismissed his case.

https://twitter.com/marceelias/status/1329532256684306433

In this suit, the Arizona Republican Party wanted to force a new audit of Maricopa County ballots. The county is the most populous Democratic area in the state and delivered President-elect Joe Biden a win.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maricopa County Superior Court John Hannah dismissed the case with prejudice and denied the Arizona Republican Party’s request to amend its complaint. Dismissing with prejudice means that they can’t bring the suit again.

BREAKING Judge tosses out @AZGOP lawsuit vs Maricopa County, denies motion to block canvass & allows state to recoup attorneys fees from Republican Party. #12News pic.twitter.com/S9eKBbX6T7 — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) November 19, 2020

An Arizona state judge has thrown out the Arizona Republican Party’s lawsuit seeking a broader audit of votes cast on Election Day, per @KaraScannell. It could have delayed the state’s certification of the results. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Read a report on the case at the Arizona Republic.