Trump just shot himself in the foot with new voting threats: GOP election lawyer
Ben Ginsburg, a longtime Republican election lawyer, said on Monday that President Donald Trump’s threats to send lawyers into Pennsylvania to challenge mail-in ballots were not part of some grand strategy to steal the election.
While appearing on CNN, Ginsburg argued that the president’s threats were instead acts of desperation by a president who doesn’t believe he can win if every ballot is counted.
“Look, there’s a real tactical error, a head scratcher in somebody from the Trump campaign telegraphing this particular strategy,” he said. “Because if he’s going to go in and say it, no matter what the results are, which is the apparent thrust of what they’re saying, it just becomes a transparent line in a script, as opposed to something on the merits of the numbers on election night.”
“So you’re suggesting it’s not three-dimensional chess they’re playing, Ben Ginsburg?” asked CNN host John Berman.
“I am suggesting that,” Ginsburg said while laughing. “It’s really puzzling why spokespeople for his campaign would leak things both to Jim Acosta of CNN and to Jonathan Swan of Axios that say that they’re going to do this no matter what. It takes away the authority with which he can declare victory on election night.”
Trump’s war on mail-in voting jeopardizing the few seats California Republicans have left: report
On Monday, The Mercury News reported that President Donald Trump's continuous attacks on mail-in voting have put the already-defensive California Republican Party in a more precarious position than ever.
"According to figures collected by the electoral information firm, Political Data Inc., a surprising 54% of the 8.4 million ballots that have already been cast in California have come from registered Democrats. That’s 8 points above the party’s 46% share of the electorate," reported Ben Christopher. "Only 22% of mail-in ballots have come from Republicans, who make up 24% of all voters. That’s an inversion of the historic norm, where dedicated GOP voters tend to be the first ones to cast their ballots and Democrats are the ones more likely to wait until Election Day arrives."
Bob Woodward throws Trump’s words back in his face to prove he’s failed his own voters
Journalist Bob Woodward on Monday said that President Donald Trump has completely failed his own voters -- and he used the president's own words to prove it.
Appearing on CNN, the Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter brought up an interview he'd had with Trump earlier this year to show how the president isn't even meeting his own standards for being a good president.
"In my discussions with Trump, I asked him, 'What's the job of the president?' He said to protect the people," Woodward said. "He is not protecting the people. There is a national interest that is very clear to attack and deal with the pandemic, and he does not organize, he does not plan. He makes decisions on impulse."
Fox News host upends Trump adviser’s ‘misleading’ claim: ‘Votes are regularly counted after election day’
Trump campaign adviser Erin Perrine repeated the false claim on Monday that Democrats are trying to "steal" the election from President Donald Trump by counting all the votes.
During an interview on Fox News, Perrine was asked about comments made by Trump campaign staffer Jason Miller, who predicted that Trump would be ahead early on election night before Democrats try to "steal it back" by continuing to count votes.
"Isn't it misleading to use a word like 'steal it back' considering that we know that some of these ballots will be counted after election day," Fox News host Sandra Smith asked, "to claim that the president can claim victory that night if he is leading with electoral votes?"