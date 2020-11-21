Trump lashes out at President-elect Biden for planning a transition during Saturday night Twitter meltdown

President Donald Trump continues to push conspiracy theories and delusions after losing the 2020 presidential election to President-elect Joe Biden.

On Saturday night, after a day of golf, Trump continued to falsely claim that the election was corrupt.

“The Media is just as corrupt as the Election itself!” Trump complained Saturday evening, even though the election was not corrupt.

Trump continued his tantrum after 8 p.m. when he complained about President-elect Biden working to form a cabinet as part of his transition.

“Why is Joe Biden so quickly forming a Cabinet when my investigators have found hundreds of thousands of fraudulent votes, enough to ‘flip’ at least four States, which in turn is more than enough to win the Election?” Trump asked while lying about the outcome in four states.

“Hopefully the Courts and/or Legislatures will have the COURAGE to do what has to be done to maintain the integrity of our Elections, and the United States of America itself,” Trump wrote, despite the fact that’s exactly what has happened so far.

“THE WORLD IS WATCHING!!!” he argued, seemingly oblivious to the facts that world leaders realize Biden wins and Trump himself has been ridiculed as a sore loser for refusing to concede after losing.

Trump went on to argue that his team did not file a frivolous lawsuit in another tweet filled with allegations his lawyers could not back up in court.

This is not at all frivolous. It is brought on behalf of one of the most respected members of the United States Congress who is disgusted, like so many others, by an Election that is a fraudulent mess. Fake ballots, dead people voting, no Republican Poll Watchers allowed, & more! https://t.co/mOGdSOeZW8 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2020

And Trump continued to push conspiracy theories with the outright lie that GOP poll watchers were not in the room. His own lawyers admitted in court that is a lie.

Well, there were hundreds of thousands of votes cast where Republican Poll Watchers were not allowed to “watch”, not even allowed in the counting rooms. Likewise with Fake ballots cast and dead people voting! https://t.co/dqHIhObMLs — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2020