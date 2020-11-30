Trump lied about election fraud — and his supporters gave him $150 million: report

President Donald Trump has received a massive influx in donations by disputing the results of the 2020 presidential race, which was won by President-elect Joe Biden.

“President Trump’s political operation has raised more than $150 million since Election Day, using a blizzard of misleading appeals about the election to shatter fundraising records set during the campaign,” The Washington Post reported Monday, citing “people with knowledge of the contributions.”

“The influx of political donations is one reason Trump and some allies are inclined to continue a legal onslaught and public affairs blitz focused on baseless claims of election fraud, even as their attempts have repeatedly failed in court and as key states continue to certify wins for President-elect Joe Biden,” the newspaper noted. “Much of the money raised since the election is likely to go into an account for the president to use on political activities after he leaves office, while some of the contributions will go toward what’s left of the legal fight.”

The money isn’t just coming from his rich mega-donors, but is actually coming from small contributions.

“The surge of donations is largely from small-dollar donors, campaign officials say, tapping into the president’s base of loyal and fervent donors who tend to contribute the most when they feel the president is under siege or facing unfair political attacks. The campaign has sent about 500 post-election fundraising pitches to donors, often with hyperbolic language about voter fraud and the like,” the newspaper reported.

