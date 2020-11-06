Trump likened to ‘King Lear or Mad King George’ by Republican close to the White House: report

Republicans continue to have problems trying to explain the election results to President Donald Trump.

“President Trump vowed on Friday to continue to fight the election results, privately urging allies and advisers to defend him publicly and insisting that he still had a path to victory over former vice president Joe Biden. But behind the scenes over the past two days, advisers have broached with the president the prospect of an electoral defeat, and how he should handle such an outcome,” The Washington Post correspondents Ashley Parker and Josh Dawsey reported Friday night, citing “two people familiar with the discussions.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“His allies are still divided into two main factions — one group, led by the president and his family, that still believes he has a path to victory and that he should continue to battle; and another, larger group of advisers and Republican officials who believe the presidency has all but slipped away,” the newspaper reported. “Yet even those who now believe a Biden victory is a foregone conclusion have struggled with how to break the news to Trump.”

The newspaper spoke with one Republican “in frequent touch with the White House” who believes Biden will be declared the winner.

“They know he’s lost, but no one seems willing to tell King Lear or Mad King George that they’ve lost the empire,” the source explained.

“They know he’s lost, but no one seems willing to tell King Lear or Mad King George that they’ve lost the empire.” @jdawsey1 and I go inside TrumpWorld, as a defeat looks increasingly likely. https://t.co/vKtpgkqDEv — Ashley Parker (@AshleyRParker) November 7, 2020