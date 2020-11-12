Trump-loving NYC councilman shamed for boasting he’ll violate COVID-19 guidelines on Thanksgiving

A New York City councilman announced he would flout Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s new guidelines limiting indoor gatherings to 10 people or fewer, and social media users were appalled at his carelessness.

Councilman Joe Borelli (R-South Shore), who served as one of President Donald Trump’s honorary state campaign chairs, boasted that his family would violate the guidelines, which cover gatherings at private residences, to host a traditional Thanksgiving meal with relatives despite the resurgence of the highly contagious coronavirus.

I'll be having more than 10 ppl at my house on Thanksgiving. My address is public record. Some family will come from (gasp!) New Jersey. Kids will see their grandparents, cousins will play in the yard, sis in law will bring strawberry rhubarb pie, & a turkey will be overcooked. — Joe Borelli (@JoeBorelliNYC) November 11, 2020

Other Twitter users called him out for acting irresponsibly during a pandemic.

C'mon man. This is highly irresponsible. You may have some legit gripes about the how but the universal message of everyone doing their part should be shared. Even if this was a private family decision publicizing it is not helpful in any way — Jumaane Williams (@JumaaneWilliams) November 12, 2020

I recognize that the purpose of the tweet was to "own the libs." But even if I granted that "libs" were wrong about how to deal w/ covid, I'd still wonder why you, as an elected official, prioritize using your family to insult some fellow Americans over mourning w/ others. — Jeff Sharlet (@JeffSharlet) November 12, 2020

Do you want some kind of medal for this performative assholery, or is the prospect of killing a family member enough of a reward for you? — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) November 12, 2020

And you'll only have 8 at Christmas. — Deet Supreme (@DeetSupreme) November 12, 2020

I too enjoy playing Russian Roulette with my family members: pic.twitter.com/PTeCONJIei — ¡Wear A Mask! JarekFA 🇳🇱🇸🇷🇭🇰🇱🇹🇺🇦 (@JarekFA) November 11, 2020

If you love your family stop this nonsense! — Cynthia (@Cinnygirlx) November 12, 2020

You’re a dumb thoughtless, murderous fuck brained asshole. Happy Thanksgiving. — Tony Atamanuik (@TonyAtamanuik) November 12, 2020

Borelli should be sued for this irresponsible message. Catholic schools had to shut down this morning and covid is rising rapidly because of irresponsible assholes like him. Signed your constituent pic.twitter.com/9FnGxrIAr3 — Olga Lautman (@OlgaNYC1211) November 12, 2020

Honestly, don't know what to say. We're all human beings with people we love that we want to see. But increasingly the entire Republican Party has basically taken the side of the virus and are actively trying to spread it. https://t.co/eFvpm9vzHU — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) November 12, 2020

Potentially infecting grandma with COVID-19 to own the libs. — Pé (@4everNeverTrump) November 12, 2020

Man, you must really hate the people who love you, dude — Anosognosiogenesis (@pookleblinky) November 12, 2020

I know there are more important points to make, but November is neither strawberry nor rhubarb season. — bks (@meatheadlawyer) November 11, 2020

Sorry about your turkey. — Kristin F. Dalton (@KristinFDalton) November 11, 2020

Translation: I don’t care if people in my family end up with debilitating heart, kidney, or neurological problems, need a double-lung transplant, or die alone in a hospital hooked to a ventilator. Thanksgiving isn’t about people, it’s about pie. And I want my fuckin’ pie. — Maxfield Etheridge (@MaxfieldEtheri1) November 11, 2020

I cannot imagine hating my family that much, wow. — Diane Fantasy Island Adult Bookstore Kelly (@DianeKelly) November 12, 2020

My daughter's school just closed until after Thanksgiving because of dumb shit like this. We aren't having Thanksgiving so we don't kill others. — Mary Ann (@MonroAnn) November 12, 2020

Kids will see their grandparents..possibly for the last time. — Barbara Schwartz (@corkyum) November 12, 2020

Make sure everyone of your guests signs a waiver they will refuse a hospital bed and respirator if needed. Enjoy your turkey. — Dr G (@DemNevada) November 12, 2020

Read a post frm the mother of a 12 yo who had a mild case of Covid in May. He just lost a front tooth & others are loose. Seems the vascular sys can go haywire & blood flow disrupted/cut off. Imagine a 15 yo w/full set of dentures.😳 Long term affects are unknown. Enjoy Tnxgvng! — Nancy Stanton 🏜️Wearing a mask for the gr8r good (@senraba) November 12, 2020