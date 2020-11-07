Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump-loving police chief in Arkansas out of job after calling for ‘death to all Marxist Democrats’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump during the final 2020 presidential debate. (Screenshot)

Another supporter of Donald Trump is out of a job after being caught making shocking statements about their support for the president.

“A police chief in Arkansas has resigned after he threatened to assault “Marxist Democrats” in posts he made on the social media platform Parler,” KATV reported Saturday. “An active Parler user with the name and picture of Lang Holland, who was Marshall’s Chief of Police, posted multiple derogatory posts about Democrats, transgender people, and supporters of Black Lives Matter.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Holland expected Trump to win re-election and sought retribution against Democrats.

“When this is over and Trump is president for 4 more years. Do not go to sleep. Don not forget what these Marxist Democrat b*st*rds have tried to do,” Holland posted, before the networks called the race for President-elect Joe Biden. “When you see one in public get in their face do not give them any peace. Throw water on the at restaurants. Push them off sidewalks. Never let them forget they are traitors and have not right to live in this republic after what they have done.”

“Death to all Marxist Democrats. Take no prisoners leave no survivors!!” he wrote in a different post.

ADVERTISEMENT

The City of Marshall strongly condemned the posts in a statement released Saturday.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Lincoln Project members trolling Trump’s voter fraud hotline — that has been plagued by prank calls

Published

39 mins ago

on

November 7, 2020

By

On Saturday evening, CNN reported that the voter fraud hotline set up by the Trump campaign was being plagued by fake calls.

The campaign has made allegations of imagined voter fraud, but has not offered any evidence of voter fraud that would impact the outcome of the election, which has been called for President-elect Joe Biden.

The problem is that Trump has repeatedly said that if Biden won it would have to be because of fraud, so the campaign has been searching for evidence.

https://twitter.com/elainaplott/status/1324891706643378176

Instead of admitting defeat and conceding, the Trump campaign set up a hotline where supporters could make allegations of fraud.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

GOP pollster Frank Luntz explains how Trump’s delusions are fracturing Republicans: ‘There is no middle ground’

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 7, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is fracturing the GOP with his insistence that Republicans echo his unfounded fantasies of election fraud.

On Saturday evening, The Washington Post published a story by Ashley Parker and Josh Dawsey titled, "Trump, a president obsessed with winning, spends the day refusing to admit his loss to Biden."

"On Saturday, Donald Trump finally became the one thing he hates the most: a loser," the story began. "If Trump incinerates a final presidential norm by refusing to offer a gracious concession speech and attend his successor’s Inauguration Day, he will still, in 10 weeks, have to pack up the White House residence and vacate perhaps the most coveted address in America: 1600 Pennsylvania Ave."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

WATCH: President-elect Joe Biden gives victory speech

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 7, 2020

By

President-elect Joe Biden gave his victory speech in Delaware on Saturday evening.

Biden was introduced by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who gave an upbeat speech.

We cannot repair the economy, restore our vitality, or relish life’s most precious moments — hugging a grandchild, birthdays, weddings, graduations, all the moments that matter most to us — until we get this virus under control.

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE