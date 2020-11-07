Trump-loving police chief in Arkansas out of job after calling for ‘death to all Marxist Democrats’

Another supporter of Donald Trump is out of a job after being caught making shocking statements about their support for the president.

“A police chief in Arkansas has resigned after he threatened to assault “Marxist Democrats” in posts he made on the social media platform Parler,” KATV reported Saturday. “An active Parler user with the name and picture of Lang Holland, who was Marshall’s Chief of Police, posted multiple derogatory posts about Democrats, transgender people, and supporters of Black Lives Matter.”

Holland expected Trump to win re-election and sought retribution against Democrats.

“When this is over and Trump is president for 4 more years. Do not go to sleep. Don not forget what these Marxist Democrat b*st*rds have tried to do,” Holland posted, before the networks called the race for President-elect Joe Biden. “When you see one in public get in their face do not give them any peace. Throw water on the at restaurants. Push them off sidewalks. Never let them forget they are traitors and have not right to live in this republic after what they have done.”

“Death to all Marxist Democrats. Take no prisoners leave no survivors!!” he wrote in a different post.

(1/n) These are screenshots made from the Parler social media app, posts by Marshall, AR police chief Lang Holland. “Death to all Marxist Democrats. Take no prisoners leave no survivors!” “Throw water on them in restaurants. Push them off sidewalks.” @KATVNews #ARnews pic.twitter.com/oXCFrnJj6T — Viktoria Capek (@KATVViktoria) November 7, 2020

The City of Marshall strongly condemned the posts in a statement released Saturday.