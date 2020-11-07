Trump official reveals the moment the president crippled his re-election chances for good
On Saturday, a senior Trump adviser told POLITICO that the COVID-19 pandemic was probably not the deciding factor that cost the president the election.
Rather, according to this adviser, it was his catastrophic performance in the first debate.
“Neither summer convention gave Trump or Biden a bump in the polls. So the next critical opportunity to shake up the race was the first debate on Sept. 29,” said the report. “The pressure was on Biden, who had uneven debate performances during the primary. He went off the campaign trail to prepare. Trump made a bizarre claim ahead of time that if Biden ended up doing well, it would be because his campaign injected him with drugs. It was Trump who delivered a debate performance unlike anything Americans had seen. Aggressive and volatile, he repeatedly interrupted Biden and talked over moderator Chris Wallace.”
“The most f*cked moment of the last 30 days was how everyone felt during the first debate. Why did Trump yell at Joe Biden for 90 minutes straight? No one knows. That was one of the worst debate performances you could have in a general election,” said the adviser. “Let’s say Trump loses and you want me to say what was the biggest factor in the past two months — I would say it was the first debate over him getting coronavirus times 1000.”
You can read more here.
Kimberly Guilfoyle offered lap dance to big-ticket fundraiser who gave Trump the most money: report
On Saturday, Politico reported that the Trump campaign and Republican officials are beginning to point blame for the president's loss — including one of their senior officials' sexually inappropriate behavior at campaign functions.
"Senior campaign and GOP officials vented that Trump’s finance team, led by former Fox TV host and Donald Trump Jr. girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, underperformed and was an HR nightmare," reported Politico. "Trump couldn’t compete with Biden’s small-dollar fundraising machine, and some donors were horrified by what they described as Guilfoyle’s lack of professionalism: She frequently joked about her sex life and, at one fundraiser, offered a lap dance to the donor who gave the most money."
Steve Schmidt delivers Trump’s epitaph after humiliating loss to Biden
On MSNBC Saturday, longtime GOP strategist and Lincoln Project co-founder Steve Schmidt assessed the result of the election — and the future for President Donald Trump.
"The American people have fired the most corrupt, the most indecent, the most incompetent president in American history, the most lethal president in American history," said Schmidt. "There are hard days ahead. This will be a terribly deadly winter of COVID, and we will see two months of chaos ... but it's all coming to an end. The Trump family has debased themselves and the White House, and they have done incalculable damage to this country, but the hours of their ability to do damage are coming to a fast end."