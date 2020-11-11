Trump officials fear National Security Adviser will fire them if they even mention Biden’s name: report
On Wednesday, The Daily Beast reported that President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien is at the forefront of enabling the president’s refusal to accept a transfer of power — and that staffers are afraid they will be retaliated against even for mentioning President-elect Joe Biden’s name.
“Officials familiar with the matter noted that O’Brien has also pushed national security officials to publicly embrace the absurd Trump message that the election has not been certified and that there are still legal battles playing out across the country that could turn in the president’s favor,” reported Erin Banco, Spencer Ackerman, Asawin Suebsaeng, and Noah Shachtman.
“‘If you even mention Biden’s name … that’s a no go. You’d be fired,’ one national security official said. ‘Everyone is scared of even talking about the chance of working with the [Biden] transition,'” said the report. “Asked if officials in the White House feel comfortable saying Biden’s name in the West Wing, one senior White House official said, half-jokingly, ‘Sure, you can say his name. If you’re talking about who lost the election to the president.'”
According to the report, O’Brien has privately acknowledged that the president has, in fact, lost the election — but he has not said this to Trump himself, thus encouraging his behavior.
One Republican close to the White House said, “It’s like dealing with a lunatic on the subway. Everyone just kind of sits and stares ahead, pretends they can’t hear him, and waits for him to eventually get off.”
2020 Election
Karl Rove tells Trump to give up — he’s never going to overturn the election
On Wednesday, writing for The Wall Street Journal, Republican mega-strategist Karl Rove laid down the truth for President Donald Trump — he cannot overturn the results of the election, and he should honor democracy and American tradition by handing the reins of power to President-elect Joe Biden.
"Mr. Trump is now pursuing legal challenges in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona and Nevada, and there will be an automatic recount in Georgia, given Mr. Biden’s 0.29-point lead there," wrote Rove. "Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is correct that Mr. Trump is “100% within his rights” to go to court over concerns about fraud and transparency. But the president’s efforts are unlikely to move a single state from Mr. Biden’s column, and certainly they’re not enough to change the final outcome."
2020 Election
State Department is preventing Biden from accessing congratulatory messages from foreign leaders
The U.S. State Department is preventing Biden from accessing messages to him from foreign leaders, CNN's Kylie Atwood reported Wednesday.
"A stack of messages from foreign leaders to President-elect Joe Biden are sitting at the State Department but the Trump administration is preventing him from accessing them, according to State Department officials familiar with the messages," CNN reported. "Traditionally, the State Department supports all communications for the President-elect, which is why many countries began sending messages to State over the weekend. But with Biden prohibited from accessing State Department resources by the Trump administration, because President Donald Trump refuses to accept Biden's victory, dozens of incoming messages have not been received."
2020 Election
Trump official says Pentagon new hires are ‘padding their resumes’ and ‘getting revenge’: report
CNBC White House correspondent Eamon James said he asked a Trump Administration official what to make of the dramatic Pentagon staffing changes Wednesday and was told, "It's just Trump guys getting revenge on people they don't like and padding their resumes. It doesn't mean anything on the policy front."
The sophomoric response was echoed by another former Trump official who said the switcharoos occurred because "the person who really wanted Mark Esper out because he coveted Mark's job is [National Security Adviser] Robert O'Brien. O'Brien wants someone to keep the seat warm so he could get the job [in a second Trump term]. Christopher Miller is his guy, so now he can reach in."