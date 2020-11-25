Quantcast
Trump pardons his disgraced national security advisor Michael Flynn

Published

1 min ago

on

Former National Security Advisor General Michael Flynn leaves after the delay in his sentencing hearing at US District Court in Washington. (AFP / SAUL LOEB)

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced via tweet that he had pardoned his former national security advisor Michael Flynn.

The strange truth about our Trump addiction

Published

7 mins ago

on

November 25, 2020

By

Are we addicted to Donald Trump? It's a question that's haunting journalists and political commentators, most of whom hate Trump but cannot deny that his name drives traffic and ratings. Even though Trump lost the election and Joe Biden will be the next president, Trump continues to be the big attention draw for political websites and cable news networks.

Part of that is completely understandable. Trump is still big news. He literally spent the past few weeks attempting a coup. While he failed, that doesn't change the history-making fact that he even tried, or that he got so much support. Certainly Biden, whose main activity is finding boring-but-competent people to staff his administration, can't compete with that, and there's no real indication that he wants to. (Unlike Trump, Biden views governing as a job and not just an opportunity to get attention.)

A critical mass of civil servants, elected officials and judges rebuffed Trump’s attempts to overturn the election: op-ed

Published

21 mins ago

on

November 25, 2020

By

Writing in the New York Times this Wednesday, columnist Thomas Friedman says that after President Trump spent the last three weeks refusing to acknowledge that he’d lost the election, Americans should be especially thankful this Thanksgiving that we had a "critical mass" of civil servants, elected officials and judges who did their jobs.

"It was their collective integrity, their willingness to stand with 'Team America,' not either party, that protected our democracy when it was facing one of its greatest threats — from within. History will remember them fondly," Friedman writes.

Trump slammed by Pennsylvania’s AG for his ‘devoid of reality’ outburst during GOP’s ‘fake hearing’

Published

23 mins ago

on

November 25, 2020

By

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro blasted Donald Trump on Wednesday after the president insisted that he had won the state "by a lot."

Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania held a hearing with Rudy Giuliani at the Wyndham Hotel in Gettysburg to cast doubt on the results of the 2020 election. Trump phoned into the meeting to demand that election officials "turn over the results" of the election because of alleged voter fraud.

