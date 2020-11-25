Trump pardons his disgraced national security advisor Michael Flynn
President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced via tweet that he had pardoned his former national security advisor Michael Flynn.
It is my Great Honor to announce that General Michael T. Flynn has been granted a Full Pardon. Congratulations to @GenFlynn and his wonderful family, I know you will now have a truly fantastic Thanksgiving!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 25, 2020
