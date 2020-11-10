Trump praises Mike Pompeo after Secretary of State refuses to accept results of democracy

President Donald Trump on Tuesday praised Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for undermining the legitimacy of elections in America.

“That’s why Mike was number one in his class at West Point,” Trump tweeted.

The service academy is renowned for it’s honor code.

That’s why Mike was number one in his class at West Point! https://t.co/hldYAphqmM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

“The West Point Leader Development System (WPLDS) is the 47-month purposeful integration of individual leader development and leadership development experiences within a culture of character growth,” the Army’s website says. “The WPLDS describes how, at all levels and across programs, the United States Military Academy develops leaders of character who internalize the ideals of ‘Duty, Honor, Country’ and the Army Ethic.