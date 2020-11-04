Trump protesters flock to Phoenix elections office to chant ‘Fox News sucks’

President Donald Trump’s supporters flocked to the state capitol and the elections headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona on Wednesday night to protest the counting of the votes.

Arizona was called by Fox News’ data analysts on Tuesday night, and Trump was so furious he called the network’s chief personally to complain that it be retracted. The Trump supporters were chanting “Fox News sucks!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier in the evening, people with cell phones claiming to be “journalists” broke into the Maricopa County Elections Department to demand that they be allowed into the building. At least two of them weren’t wearing masks and couldn’t provide press credentials, but officials agreed to talk to them outside, which didn’t go over well, according to MSNBC’s Gadi Schwartz.

The staff inside the elections headquarters had to be escorted by police to safety after their shifts were over.

See some of the photos and videos below:

LIVE NOW: President Donald Trump supporters make their voices heard at the Arizona State Capitol and other state, county buildings as the election remains undecided on the night of Wednesday, Nov. 4. https://t.co/IwsxjSyN8h https://t.co/7iHSwqGiKs — FOX 10 Phoenix (@FOX10Phoenix) November 5, 2020

Incredible scenes outside the Maricopa County Elections Dept in Arizona pic.twitter.com/cUcboOxnYS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 5, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Pro-Trump rally starting at Arizona Capitol in Phoenix. At least one guy wielding military-style rifle. Some chanting “Shame on Fox” pic.twitter.com/f4kyzhyFxJ — Simon Romero (@viaSimonRomero) November 5, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Screen grab from MSNBC… people outside Phoenix, AZ polling place chanting "Fox News sucks." pic.twitter.com/RX1jDq4Ufb — Tom Wright (@StateStPosts) November 5, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

As counting of ballots continues inside this Phoenix building, Trump supporters protest what they believe is suppression. They assert Republican ballots have been discarded. Some are armed, which is legal in Arizona. Biden has led the state, but with a narrow margin. @CBCNews pic.twitter.com/xMNOwX3HpL — David Common (@davidcommon) November 5, 2020

A conservative super PAC is working to organize anti-vote-counting protests in Phoenix, Detroit and Philadelphia for tomorrow. And someone is trying to resurrect the Million Mask March in major US cities. Because, of course, this is all happening on the 5th of November. https://t.co/Zq3uyFMytk — kpoulsen (@kpoulsen) November 5, 2020