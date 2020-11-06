Trump raises money for his legal defense fund — but half of it goes to pay down debt: report

As President Donald J. Trump’s re-election campaign flails in the final days of election calculations, his campaign is onto the next task: raising money to pay off his debts and fight his ongoing legal battles in what they refer to as a “corrupt” election.

“Starting early Wednesday, the campaign and the Republican National Committee have been sending dozens of daily text messages and emails saying they need financial support to challenge voting procedures,” reported The Wall Street Journal‘s Julie Bykowicz. “Clicking through to the donation page, potential givers can review a disclaimer that 50 percent of any contribution will be used for general election campaign debt retirement and 50 percent for the campaign’s recount account.”

“We must PROTECT the Election!” a campaign text sent Friday from Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. read. “My father’s calling on YOU to help bolster our critical Election Defense Fund.”

Trump’s Democratic challenger Joe Biden has a legal fund set up as well, but it doesn’t include language about debt retirement, according to The Washington Post. The first $142,000 of any contribution is earmarked for the Democratic National Committee, and the next $2,800 goes to Biden’s recount account, according to the fine print.