Trump raises money for his legal defense fund — but half of it goes to pay down debt: report
As President Donald J. Trump’s re-election campaign flails in the final days of election calculations, his campaign is onto the next task: raising money to pay off his debts and fight his ongoing legal battles in what they refer to as a “corrupt” election.
“Starting early Wednesday, the campaign and the Republican National Committee have been sending dozens of daily text messages and emails saying they need financial support to challenge voting procedures,” reported The Wall Street Journal‘s Julie Bykowicz. “Clicking through to the donation page, potential givers can review a disclaimer that 50 percent of any contribution will be used for general election campaign debt retirement and 50 percent for the campaign’s recount account.”
“We must PROTECT the Election!” a campaign text sent Friday from Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. read. “My father’s calling on YOU to help bolster our critical Election Defense Fund.”
Trump’s Democratic challenger Joe Biden has a legal fund set up as well, but it doesn’t include language about debt retirement, according to The Washington Post. The first $142,000 of any contribution is earmarked for the Democratic National Committee, and the next $2,800 goes to Biden’s recount account, according to the fine print.
2020 Election
Rupert Murdoch’s pro-Trump tabloid takes a sharp pivot — and turns on the Trump family: report
As President Donald J. Trump continues to use drastic measures to help save his presidency from Democratic challenger Joe Biden, a pro-Trump newspaper owned by Rupert Murdoch is changing its tone.
"Last month The New York Post called President Trump 'an invincible hero, who not only survived every dirty trick the Democrats threw at him, but the Chinese virus as well.' Then it published front-page articles trying to link the contents of a laptop said to belong to Hunter Biden to his father, Joseph R. Biden Jr.," The New York Times' Katie Robertson reported Friday. "On Thursday, in a sudden about-face, Rupert Murdoch’s scrappy tabloid published two articles with a wildly different tone. One accused the president of making an 'unfounded claim that political foes were trying to steal the election.' The headline on the other described Donald Trump Jr. as the 'panic-stricken' author of a 'clueless tweet.'"
2020 Election
Dan Rather devises ingenious way to explain the election outcome to Trump
News networks on Friday continued inching closer to declaring Joe Biden the victor of the 2020 presidential campaign.
But Trump continued to falsely push conspiracy theories while his campaign files lawsuits.
Veteran newsman Dan Rather has apparently been having the same thoughts as much of the country: what will happen if Trump refuses to accept that he lost the election?
Rather suggested that Trump might understand his deficit better if it were explained in a different matter.
"Maybe if we explained to Donald Trump that he is 'in debt' to the counted ballots in many states, he could better understand the 'math,'" Rather tweeted.
2020 Election
Expert: Donald Trump’s pathological projection is more abuse on America—and it must be stopped
Donald Trump is clamoring that the Democrats are stealing the election. He has voiced baseless accusations of voter fraud. But it is actually Trump who is attempting to subvert the election process and to undermine our democracy. This is Trump’s use of projection once again. Over and over again it is this psychic mechanism that Trump uses to manipulate and brainwash his half of America. It is pathological. It is destructive. It is a reflection of how disordered Trump is. And it is more abuse on Americans.