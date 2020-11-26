Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump serves up paranoid election conspiracy rant for Thanksgiving: ‘Flick of a switch can change course of history’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump (screengrab)

President Donald Trump on Thanksgiving broke weeks of refusing to answer questions from reporters, and focusing his anger on Georgia called its Republican Secretary of State “an enemy of the people” while brewing up an insane new conspiracy theory.

After praising GOP Senators in two run-off elections fighting to keep their seats, Trump said he told Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, “you have a fraudulent system.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“You have a system where the flick of a switch or the putting in of a new chip can change the course of history.”

He also falsely claimed voting rights advocate and former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams had illegally “harvested” 850,000 ballots. In reality, Abrams says 750,000 Georgia voters have requested absentee ballots.

Watch (poor quality video):


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Scary’: Stephen King frightened by Trump ‘living in a fantasy world’ — while he has the nuclear codes

Published

18 mins ago

on

November 26, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Thanksgiving spread conspiracy theories about the election while saying he is mentally unable of conceding to President-elect Joe Biden.

"I can't say that at all," Trump said.

His conspiracy theories about the election alarmed campaign law expert and UC Irvine Prof. Rick Hasen.

"Let’s not be blasé about the President lying to the American people, falsely claiming hundreds of thousands of fraudulent votes being cast per state. This is horrible and despicable. He’s proved none of this," Hasen wrote. "Horrifying."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump claims he is mentally unable to concede: ‘I can’t say that at all’

Published

60 mins ago

on

November 26, 2020

By

President Donald Trump answered questions from the media on Thanksgiving for the first time since he lost the 2020 presidential election to President-elect Joe Biden.

After returning to the White House from a day of golfing, Trump delayed a teleconference with troops in Bahrain and Kuwait for two hours while he tweeted -- it was not until after 1 a.m. local time for the troops that the event began.

The president said he would travel to Georgia on Saturday to campaign for Republican senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who are both in January runoff elections.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s worst fear has come true — it is why he’s been spiraling out of control since the election: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 26, 2020

By

Writing in the New York Times this Thursday, Dan Barry says that in the wake of the 2020 election, President Trump has run head-first into the epithet he's long used to slander others.

"Loser."

Speaking to the Times, former Trump business associate Jack O’Donnell pointed out that the first thing Trump calls someone who's wronged him is "loser."

“That’s his main attack word. The worst thing in his world would be to be a loser. To avoid being called a loser, he will do or say anything," he said.

In reality, Trump has been a loser many times over. "In fact, his greatest success flowed not from real estate but from the creation of a popular alternate-reality television persona — Donald Trump, master of the boardroom — that he ultimately rode to the White House," Barry writes. "But his famous aversion to the label of loser has now reached its apotheosis."

Continue Reading
 
 
The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE