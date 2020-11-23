Quantcast
Trump supporter arrested for assault after bizarre incident outside Trump’s Sterling golf club: report

Published

8 mins ago

on

According to WUSA 9 News, a 61-year-old man, Raymond Deskins, was arrested by Loudon County sheriff’s deputies for simple assault after an incident on Saturday at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia.

In a viral video circulating on social media, the suspect can be seen wearing Trump 2020 gear and carrying an inflatable Trump doll. After two women tell him to back off because he isn’t wearing a face mask, he forcefully blows on them.

“Video footage obtained by CBS shows a Trump supporter forcefully exhaling on a protester outside of the Trump National Golf Club on Saturday,” reported Nick Boykin and Kolby Satterfield. “Two separate parties were told they could seek a citizen obtained warrant after officers responded outside the golf course, said LCSO in its statement. Deskins has been released on a summons, said LCSO.”

Watch the report below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
