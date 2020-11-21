Trump supporter threatens to boycott Georgia runoffs if Republicans don’t overturn the will of the voters
Far-right attorney L. Lin Wood, who represents right-wing accused murderer Kyle Rittenhouse and President Donald Trump, threatened on Saturday to sit out the two runoff elections in Georgia that will decide control of the U.S. Senate.
“Let’s speak truth about Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and Sen. David Perdue (R-GA),” Wood wrote, referring to the two Republican nominees in the January runoffs.
“Why are they doing little or nothing to support efforts by GA citizens to address unlawful election and need for Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) to order special session of the legislature?” Wood asked, falsely claiming that Trump won Georgia, when in reality, the Peach State was won by President-elect Joe Biden.
“If not fixed, I will not vote in the GA runoff,” he threatened. “Will you?”
