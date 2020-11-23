Quantcast
Trump supporters disrupt CNN’s live report from Michigan

Published

26 mins ago

on

During a live report from Michigan this Monday, CNN’s Dianne Gallagher tried to relay developments in Lansing regarding certification of the state’s election results, a group of Trump supporters in the background began drowning her out by chanting slogans, some using a bullhorn.

At one point, network anchor Brianna Keilar told Gallagher to hold her microphone closer so the audience could hear her words over the disruption.

Towards the end of the segment, the crowd started chanting, “CNN sucks!”

Watch the video below:


