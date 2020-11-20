Trump supporters holding ‘Pray for America Rally’ — to ‘impact the outcome of this presidential election’ through prayer
President Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election, but some of his Evangelical supporters hope to change the outcome through prayer.
“Traveling Evangelical preacher Sharon Bolan this evening is hawking spiritual wares at the Pray for America Rally being held at the Jackson Avenue Evangelical Church in the Irish Channel, hoping to “impact the outcome of this presidential election” through the power of prayer,” Sarah Ravits of The Gambit reported Friday.
“In a recent blog post Bolan informed her flock that God spoke to her that the New Testament parable commonly referred to as Revelations was a prophecy currently unfolding. According to God, Democrats will be playing the part of the Devil, while Trump is the second coming of Christ,” Ravits reported.
“The event has also been promoted by Martha Henderson Huckabay, who serves as president of the Women’s Republican Club of New Orleans and frequently circulates conspiracy theories about Bill Gates, George Soros and rigged elections,” The Gambit noted.
John Stanton, the editor of The Gambit, offered his analysis on Twitter.
Sharon Bolan, an alleged "christian" who claims that she not only speaks to god, but that god informed her Trump is the Messiah and Democrats are the forces of evil. Which some might call heresy, but i digress.
— john r stanton (@dcbigjohn) November 21, 2020
Apparently, Simone "Demolition Diva" Bruni – a serious mover and shaker in certain parts of New Orleans society – arranged to have the rally at the church. HOWEVER, according to the church, which opposes mixing of church and state, nobody told them it would be a political rally
— john r stanton (@dcbigjohn) November 21, 2020
The moral of the story is, i guess, if you don't live in New Orleans, listen to garbage music and use insane theories and dangerous rhetoric to make a buck, New Orleans Is Open For Business.
— john r stanton (@dcbigjohn) November 21, 2020
and big ups to @sravits for catching this, figuring out the church is likely an innocent bystander on Bolan's drive by attack on common sense and getting it turned around quickly.
— john r stanton (@dcbigjohn) November 21, 2020
