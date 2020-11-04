Trump supporters rage at Cindy McCain as Arizona trends blue

In Cindy McCain’s Nov. 2 USA Today op-ed, “A Republican’s reasons for voting Biden,” the widow of Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) reflected, “As a proud, lifelong Republican I have done my share of campaigning for our party’s candidates. My decision to endorse Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was not taken lightly, and I owe it to my fellow Republicans to explain why I’m convinced he is the best choice on this year’s ballot to lead the nation as president of the United States.”

Fox Corp’s Fox News chief White House correspondent John Roberts said the Trump campaign was “livid” that the network projected Arizona for Biden on Tuesday night, saying: “Pushback is a very light word to use.”

Following Trump’s apparent loss in Arizona, conservative pundit Mark Levin tweeted, “Congratulations Cindy McCain. You helped cost us Arizona.” And he wasn’t the only one. Michael Beschloss said, “And for those who believe that ‘revenge is a dish best served cold,’ Cindy McCain played a major role in making sure that Trump lost Arizona, home state of her beloved husband, an American hero. What must John McCain be thinking as he looks down and watches this happen tonight?”

“Joe Biden is the first Democrat in 24 years to win Arizona. I’d like to imagine it as John McCain getting the last laugh,” political pundit Ana Navarro-Cárdenas said.

“My husband believed in straight talk and country first. So do I,” McCain wrote in her op-ed. “Joe Biden is the right choice to be president at this pivotal time in the country’s history. He is a patriot who believes passionately in America and the principles and values that make it great. He will be a leader whom all Americans can count on to put country above party, patriotism above partisanship, and national interest ahead of his own. Most important, Joe will unite a deeply divided country and bring together all Americans to address and overcome the great challenges we face. I can vouch for these qualifications because I have known him for four decades. He will have the vote of this proud Republican on Tuesday.”

In addition to carrying on her husband’s legacy in politics, McCain is also the chair of the board of trustees of the McCain Institute for International Leadership at Arizona State University.

This is my first election without my husband and I ⁦⁦@SenJohnMcCain⁩ and I miss him so much. Please honor his legacy by voting today. pic.twitter.com/rrJ1n0Wd34 — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) November 3, 2020

My husband John lived by a code: country first. We are Republicans, yes, but Americans foremost. There's only one candidate in this race who stands up for our values as a nation, and that is @JoeBiden. — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) September 22, 2020

