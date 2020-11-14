Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump-supporting media outlets turn on each other as they pick through the wreckage of his losing campaign: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

Laura Ingraham on Fox News/Screenshot

On Saturday, Politico reported that the right-wing news ecosystem is heading for a shakeup as pro-Trump outlets struggle for supremacy in the aftermath of the president’s defeat.

Two of the big shakeups are the decline of viewership for Fox News, long the center of the right-wing media universe, and the gravitation of right-wing social media content to Parler, a self-described “pro-free-speech” website that promises not to fact-check content as Facebook and Twitter increasingly remove or flag viral fake news and misinformation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While Fox News still easily bests newer networks like Newsmax in viewership, a Newsmax show on Thursday night drew more than 1 million viewers for the first time, according to Nielsen TV ratings. And since Fox News network committed the ultimate heresy — being the first to declare Biden had flipped Arizona, and later acknowledging Biden’s victory — the network’s disenchanted viewers may now be up for grabs,” reported Tina Nguyen. “So the race is on to determine which outlet — cable, radio, internet or otherwise — will embrace Trumpism the tightest. And the competition is driving the far-right MAGA echo chamber to cannibalize itself.”

“At the center of it all is an impulse for confirmation bias, according to misinformation and extremist researchers,” said the report. “Trump supporters, they said, are looking for a place to migrate that promotes their theories on why their candidate lost. That’s why they’ve increasingly gravitated to places like One America News Network and Newsmax, two Trump-friendly conservative outlets that are more inclined to embrace the debunked ballot-fraud conspiracies Fox News will not touch. Similarly, Parler has fewer compunctions on fact-checking the evidence-challenged claims about fraudulent ballots that Twitter has started regularly flagging.”

Adding to the chaos, according to the report, “Populist news sites like Big League Politics have attacked the organizers of Stop the Steal, a loose network of Trump-affiliated groups organizing mini-protests against the election results. MAGA influencers have razed conservative allies expressing slightly more realistic expectations.”

One possible consequence of Trump’s loss, said the report, is that the various far-right elements that made up MAGA culture will factionalize.

“Without Trump in office — or even in public life — it’s more than likely that these disparate groups fragment back into their own separate zones online,” said the report. “White nationalists, after all, can’t exist in the same movement as hardline pro-Israel activists. Anarcho-libertarians don’t naturally fit with more extreme evangelicals. And QAnon supporters can hardly stomach anyone reporting any unfavorable news about Trump, even if it’s from Newsmax.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Blood of Liberty’ PAC formed by right-wing political operative looking to rebrand himself as a ‘center right’ post-Trump player

Published

4 mins ago

on

November 14, 2020

By

WASHINGTON — He helped President Donald Trump win Florida and managed conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer’s congressional campaign. Now Scott Barrish is trying to reinvent himself as a centrist.

The rebranding effort comes in the form of a violently named new foundation and political action committee that Barrish founded this week, the Sang de Liberte Foundation, which translates in French to blood of liberty. Not despite the name, though, Barrish says in an interview that the group is going to be a “center-right” organization aimed at advancing limited government.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump 2024? Bring it on

Published

13 mins ago

on

November 14, 2020

By

Welcome to another edition of What Fresh Hell?, Raw Story’s roundup of news items that might have become controversies under another regime, but got buried – or were at least under-appreciated – due to the daily firehose of political pratfalls, unhinged tweet storms and other sundry embarrassments coming out of the current White House.

The story of the 2020 election is pretty simple. Donald J. Trump fired up both major parties' bases to an unprecedented degree, and the Democrats' was bigger. With the highest turnout rate in 120 years, Joe Biden will win the popular vote by a margin of somewhere around 7 million votes when all of the ballots are counted.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump supporters at war with each other over whether the president should concede: report

Published

31 mins ago

on

November 14, 2020

By

On Saturday, The Washington Post profiled several Trump supporters in the aftermath of the president's election loss, and found a growing split in them on whether to continue denying the legitimacy of the election results, or admit Joe Biden is the winner and move on to fight another day.

"Many Trump voters say it would seem out of character for the president to make a concession speech. As of Friday, bettors on PredictIt, an online prediction market, put the chance that Trump would concede anytime soon at just 9 percent," reported Marc Fisher, Christine Spolar, and Hannah Knowles. "Still, some Trump supporters believe he is hurting the country by making false claims about fraud."

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE