Trump taunted by Philly mayor: Put on ‘your big boy pants’ and admit you lost
During a press conference explaining his state’s vote counting process on Friday, Philadelphia mayor Jim Kenney was asked by a reporter about President Trump’s recent comments where he claimed that voter fraud is behind his dwindling election numbers.
“I think what the President needs to do is, frankly, put his big boy pants on,” Kenney said. “He needs to acknowledge the fact that he lost and he needs to congratulate the winner, Just as Jimmy Carter did, just as George H.W. Bush did, and, frankly, just as Al Gore did, and stop this and let us move forward as a country.”
‘Trump’s spawn’ are cranking out election conspiracy tweets like someone ‘having an LSD trip’: CNN’s Tapper
During a panel discussion on all the conspiracy rumors Donald Trump and his advocates are making about election fraud, CNN's Jake Tapper pointed out that "Trump's spawn" -- presumably Don Jr and Eric -- are likely the worst and that they wouldn't pass muster on Fox News.
Speaking with co-hosts Dana Bash and Abby Phillip, the CNN host said their tweets looked like the "Crayoned" ravings of someone on drugs.
Following a discussion about Sen. Mitt Romney (R - UT) making a statement harshly criticizing the president after Thursday's comment by the Utah senator that Tapper called "mealy-mouthed," the conversation turned to conspiracy-minded tweets that are coming from the Trump team.
Trump ‘wants to destroy’ Fox News — and may steal Hannity and Tucker for his own TV network: report
While President Donald Trump still hasn't conceded -- and may never concede -- the 2020 presidential election, sources close to the president are already pondering his next moves after leaving the White House.
According to ABC News' John Santucci, plans are already being dusted off for Trump to launch his own cable news network that will serve as a rival to Fox News.
"Anger at Fox/Murdoch family cannot be understated," Santucci writes. "Should he lose, Trump wants to destroy Fox -- aides believe they can steal hosts [Sean] Hannity and [Tucker] Carlson."
Here’s what happens if Trump tries to sue his way to election victory
A hearing on Wednesday in an election case captured in miniature the challenge for the Trump campaign as it gears up for what could become an all-out legal assault on presidential election results in key swing states: It’s easy enough to file a lawsuit claiming improprieties — in this case, that Pennsylvania had violated the law by allowing voters whose mail-in ballots were defective to correct them — but a lot harder to provide evidence of wrongdoing or a convincing legal argument. “I don’t understand how the integrity of the election was affected,” said U.S. District Judge Timothy Savage, something he repeated several times during the hearing. (However the judge rules, the case is unlikely to have a significant effect; only 93 ballots are at issue, a county election official said.)