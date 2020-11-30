Trump team accuses Arizona GOP governor of ‘misconduct’ and ‘blatant corruption’ after state certifies Biden’s victory

President Donald J. Trump’s campaign team is accusing GOP Gov. Doug Ducey of “misconduct” and “blatant corruption” following Monday’s certification of election results in his state.

“DURING the #ArizonaHearing on election integrity, Arizona Secretary of State and Governor rush through certifying FALSE election results!” Jenna Ellis, a member of Trump’s legal team, tweeted. “This is misconduct and disenfranchising legal AZ voters! The legislature MUST ACT to stop this blatant corruption!”

ADVERTISEMENT

DURING the #ArizonaHearing on election integrity, Arizona Secretary of State and Governor rush through certifying FALSE election results! This is misconduct and disenfranchising legal AZ voters! The legislature MUST ACT to stop this blatant corruption!https://t.co/eGR1EmbVyF — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) November 30, 2020

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs touted high voter turnout with more than 3.2 million ballots received. Overall, turnout was about 80 percent, which was a 23 percent increase from the midterm election two years ago.

“Despite the unprecedented challenges, Arizonans showed up for our democracy,” Hobbs said. “Every Arizona voter has my thanks and should know they can stand proud that this election was transparency, accuracy and fairness in accordance with Arizona’s laws and election procedures, despite numerous unfounded claims to the contrary.”

Ducey said, “We do elections well here in Arizona. The system is strong and that’s why I bragged on it so much.”