Trump telling staff he’s running for a rematch against Biden in 2024: report

President Donald Trump has been talking to his allies about a 2024 campaign rematch against President-elect Joe Biden.

According to Axios, Trump is already talking to his advisers about it, indicating that he understands that he has lost the election.

The realization comes “even as the president continues to falsely insist that he is the true winner, that there has been election fraud and that his team will fight to the end in the courts,” noted the report.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Aides advising Republicans who are likely to run in 2024 are dreading the prospect of a Trump run given the extraordinary sway he holds over millions of GOP voters,” said Axios.

Trump spent the better part of the 2020 election calling Biden mentally unfit because of his advanced age. Trump will be that same age in 2024.

The impact of a Trump race could also freeze any other Republican candidate with hopes to mount their own 2024 campaign against Biden. It could also make fundraising for the Republican Party difficult if a former president is hoovering up all of the GOP cash.

Axios also recalled that on the day of Trump’s inauguration he filed his 2020 election paperwork, starting the reelection campaign.

Trump is already fundraising for a legal defense fund, but the money is going into an account that would allow him to refund the debt from his own loans to the campaign. He’s also asking for money for Georgia but that money too is going to retiring his debt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full report.