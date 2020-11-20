Trump thanked his sister for her support after getting duped by a Twitter parody – now she says she is ‘annoyed’

President Donald J. Trump retweeted an article Friday that was posted by a Twitter user that claimed to be his older sister Elizabeth Trump Grau. However, it a fake account.

The article the president retweeted was from the ultra right-wing website waynedupree.com, according to VICE News. The piece praised Grau for “breaking years of carefully-guarded silence to step forward and vociferously defend Trump.”

“I’m trying to delete it,” Grau told VICE News when reached by phone Friday. “I don’t even belong to Twitter.”

Grau said she had nothing further to say about the subject and was “just annoyed by this whole thing.”

According to VICE News, the account was established in November and dropped its first MAGA-friendly tweet Wednesday afternoon. Dozens more followed, showering President Trump with adoration and pouring scorn on his enemies.

President Trump thanked his sister for coming to his defense. Turned out it was a parody account. pic.twitter.com/aPLUgk1BQ4 — Christopher Moloney (@Moloknee) November 20, 2020

Trump quote-tweeted a story about a parody account of his sister tweeting her "support". And ended it with LOVE! Says everything you need to know about the Trump family. https://t.co/opbhuf5asz — Chris Taylor (@FutureBoy) November 20, 2020

So President Trump just shared a story about his sister supporting him and wrote “Thank you Elizabeth, LOVE!” And then when you click through to the article … it was based on tweets from a parody account of his sister. pic.twitter.com/yNcnY8Z9jz — Jack Nicas (@jacknicas) November 20, 2020