Trump to address the nation tonight: reports
President Donald Trump is expected to address the nation Election Day night, according to his former advisor Kellyanne Conway.
“You will hear from the president tonight,” Conway, who has been working for the Trump campaign recently, said on ABC News Tuesday night. “The president is expected to address the nation later from the East Room of the White House.”
But she also noted that four years ago Trump did not address the nation until around 3 AM, so it could be hours away.
Here’s how the East Room looks right now.
“Yes, the president will speak tonight. Even if it’s not to declare victory, he needs to set the narrative,” an unnamed White House official told CBS News. “There’s a sense that the president cannot lose hold of tonight’s story, the official says.”
2020 Election
WATCH: Police move in as protesters surround the White House
Tensions were high outside the White House on Election Day as police arrested protesters at Black Lives Matter Plaza.
Images and videos posted to social media show the scene on the ground. Here's some of what people posted.
2020 Election
North Carolina Republican hammered for ugly taunting tweet after winning open seat
Republicans have held onto a congressional seat in North Carolina that was vacated when Mark Meadows left Congress to serve President Donald Trump's fourth chief of staff.
Republicans nominated Madison Cawthorn to fill the seat -- and he won after running a stunningly racist campaign.
On Tuesday night, after the Associated Press had called the race for him, Cawthorn shared his thoughts on Twitter.
"Cry more, lib," he posted.
2020 Election
‘Haul Louis DeJoy in front of a grand jury’: Outrage after USPS misses court-ordered Election Day deadline
Election experts and other critics of voter suppression responded with alarm Tuesday after the United States Postal Service failed to meet a court-ordered afternoon deadline to conduct sweeps at mail processing facilities to "ensure that no ballots have been held up and that any identified ballots are immediately sent out for delivery."
Earlier Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan of the District of Columbia had ordered the sweeps between 12:30 pm and 3:00 pm ET, and set a 4:30 pm ET deadline for facilities to file a status update. John Kruzel, a reporter at The Hill, tweeted Tuesday afternoon that the USPS failed to comply, in spite of saying this week that about 300,000 ballots had entered the mail sorting system but lacked a delivery scan.