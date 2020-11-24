Quantcast
Trump to pardon Michael Flynn for lying to the FBI about Russian contacts: report

1 min ago

Donald Trump and Mike Flynn (cnn.com)

President Donald Trump is planning to pardon Michael Flynn, according to a new report by Axios.

“President Trump has told confidants he plans to pardon his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty in December 2017 to lying to the FBI about his Russian contacts,” Axios reported Tuesday night, citing “two sources with direct knowledge of the discussions.”

“Sources with direct knowledge of the discussions said Flynn will be part of a series of pardons that Trump issues between now and when he leaves office,” Axios reported.

While Flynn was convicted of lying to the FBI, he was also caught lying to Vice President Mike Pence, who then passed the lie along to the American people.


Dakotas hospital CEO blasted masks as a ‘symbolic issue’ — and is now out of a job: report

16 mins ago

November 24, 2020

The Dakotas have been some of the hardest hit states by coronavirus and now the region's largest medical system has a new leader.

"Kelby Krabbenhoft and Sanford Health have agreed to part ways, Sanford announced in a news release at about 5:45 p.m. today. Bill Gassen will replace Krabbenhoft as the president and chief executive officer of Sanford effective immediately. Gassen was the chief administrator officer for Sanford," KELO-TV reported Tuesday.

BUSTED: Feds rule that right-wing publisher broke the law by threatening staff against unionizing

55 mins ago

November 24, 2020

On Tuesday, Bloomberg Law reported that the National Labor Relations Board has ruled against Ben Domenech, publisher and co-founder of the ultra-conservative online commentary site The Federalist, after he tweeted he would send his staff "back to the salt mine" if they tried to unionize.

“We find that employees would reasonably view the message as expressing an intent to take swift action against any employee who tried to unionize the Respondent,” said the NLRB. “In addition, the reference to sending that employee ‘back to the salt mine’ reasonably implied that the response would be adverse.”

Trump brags about statistically meaningless online poll to explain why he refuses to concede

1 hour ago

November 24, 2020

President Donald Trump has refused to concede the 2020 presidential race, which he lost to President-elect Joe Biden.

Over two weeks after all the major news outlets called the race, Trump has shown he lacks the sportsmanship to call Biden, as is tradition.

On Monday night, he defended his position on Twitter by citing an online poll by the far-right network Newsmax.

"Should President Trump concede to Biden? Poll Results: No: 190,593 (98.9%) Yes: 2,181 (1.1%) Total Votes: 192,774," Trump posted to Twitter.

"For the good of our Country we must prevail!" he said, even though that would mean overturning the will of the voters, who fired the former reality TV personality.

