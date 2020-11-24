Trump to pardon Michael Flynn for lying to the FBI about Russian contacts: report

President Donald Trump is planning to pardon Michael Flynn, according to a new report by Axios.

“President Trump has told confidants he plans to pardon his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty in December 2017 to lying to the FBI about his Russian contacts,” Axios reported Tuesday night, citing “two sources with direct knowledge of the discussions.”

“Sources with direct knowledge of the discussions said Flynn will be part of a series of pardons that Trump issues between now and when he leaves office,” Axios reported.

While Flynn was convicted of lying to the FBI, he was also caught lying to Vice President Mike Pence, who then passed the lie along to the American people.