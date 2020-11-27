Quantcast
Trump trying to comfort himself with fraud conspiracies because his loss was ‘devastating’ to his ‘fragile ego’: CNN commentator

Speaking on CNN this Friday, commentator David Swerdlick said that President Trump’s crusade against the results of the 2020 election is “drifting into total sour grapesism and crybabyism,” saying the reason for Joe Biden’s big numbers was simply because it was a “higher turnout election year.”

According to Swerdlick, Trump is speaking to the “hardcore” members of his political base when he disseminates his mass voter fraud narrative.

“But the message is also for himself,” he continued. “Everybody who has ever reported on President Trump who has known him has reported out that his ego is incredibly fragile, that he is incredibly insecure, and I do think at some point it’s devastating to him that he lost the election to someone that he had tried to tag as ‘Sleepy Joe’.”

Utah Republican accuses Dems of ‘cheating’ in Georgia Senate runoffs — but his hometown paper doesn’t buy it

A Utah Republican is facing backlash after accusing Democrats of “cheating” in the two January runoff elections in Georgia that will determine control of the United States Senate.

The Peach State will be holding two runoff elections on January 5th. There is a special election, with interim Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) being challenged by the Rev. Raphael Warnock. In the other race, Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) is being challenged by Democrat Jon Ossoff.

In a fundraising appeal posted to social media, Rep. Chris Stewart (R-UT) accused Democrats of cheating in the race. But his hometown newspaper, The Salt Lake Tribune, noted there was no evidence to support his accusations.

‘State-sponsored terrorism’: John Brennan slams reported assassination of Iranian scientist

Former CIA Director John Brennan had harsh words following reports that Iran scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was assassinated near Tehran.

Trump raised alarm retweeting a Twitter post calling the assassination a "major psychological and professional blow" to Iran:

