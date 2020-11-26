Trump vows that Pennsylvania Republicans will overturn the voters and ‘never let this travesty stand’

President Donald Trump spent Thanksgiving continuing to push conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election, which was won by President-elect Joe Biden.

Trump falsely claimed that the election was “100% rigged” on Thursday morning.

Just saw the vote tabulations. There is NO WAY Biden got 80,000,000 votes!!! This was a 100% RIGGED ELECTION. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2020

After sending that disinformation about democracy in America, Trump left the White House to go golfing. It was his 305th day spent golfing as president.

After returning to the White House, Trump continued to push conspiracy theories about the election he lost.

In a post-golf tweet, Trump suggested that Pennsylvania Republicans would overturn the will of the voters to award him the state’s 20 Electoral Votes.

However, even if that were to happen, Biden would still be the president-elect. The current vote tally is Biden winning with 306 electoral voters to Trump’s 232. Even if Pennsylvania were to overturn the will of the voters, Biden would still win with 286 Electoral Votes to 252 for Trump.

