Trump was reportedly baffled that Republicans won ‘all over’ while he lost: ‘I’m the only guy that loses?’
President Donald Trump was reportedly befuddled that Republicans did so much better than him at the polls.
The anecdote was reported in an in-depth Politico story by Tim Alberta titled, “The Inside Story of Michigan’s Fake Voter Fraud Scandal.”
The story describes the White House meeting Trump held with Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield and Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey.
“The president asked them about allegations of fraud, and the legislators told him about various probes they had authorized to look into reports of irregularities. But Trump, perhaps sensing the nervous reticence of his guests, did not make the ask they feared. As the meeting went on, it became apparent to some people in the room that more than anything, Trump had called his Michigan allies to Washington to get an honest assessment of what had happened there. He wanted to know if there was any pathway to victory. They told him there was not,” Politico reported.
Politico quoted Trump, describing his comments as “venting confusion and frustration.”
“I don’t get it,” Trump said. “All these other Republicans, all over the country, they all win their races. And I’m the only guy that loses?”
History will remember so many villains from these trying times: Ronna McDaniel, Mark Levin, Jenna Ellis, Matt Schlapp, Sidney Powell, Ric Grenell, and too many elected officials to name.
Let's make sure Aaron Van Langevelde is remembered as a hero.https://t.co/LoUIhOBAR9
— Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) November 25, 2020
2020 Election
WATCH: Maddow offers fascinating theory as to why Trump may pardon Michael Flynn
On Tuesday night, Axios reported that Donald Trump had informed confidants he will pardon former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn for lying to the FBI about his Russian contacts.
During the handoff between their MSNBC shows, Rachel Maddow discussed the reporting with Lawrence O'Donnell -- and offered an intriguing explanation that it may be linked to the Trump campaign's legal woes.
"Good evening, Rachel," O'Donnell said. "And on the day that the president pardoned the turkey, as is traditional, the talk of pardons has started tonight. There's a new report out tonight saying Trump confidants say he plans to pardon Michael Flynn."
2020 Election
Trump brags about statistically meaningless online poll to explain why he refuses to concede
President Donald Trump has refused to concede the 2020 presidential race, which he lost to President-elect Joe Biden.
Over two weeks after all the major news outlets called the race, Trump has shown he lacks the sportsmanship to call Biden, as is tradition.
On Monday night, he defended his position on Twitter by citing an online poll by the far-right network Newsmax.
"Should President Trump concede to Biden? Poll Results: No: 190,593 (98.9%) Yes: 2,181 (1.1%) Total Votes: 192,774," Trump posted to Twitter.
"For the good of our Country we must prevail!" he said, even though that would mean overturning the will of the voters, who fired the former reality TV personality.
2020 Election
Bill Kristol urges Georgia Republicans to ‘show true loyalty’ — by writing-in Donald Trump in Senate runoff
Longtime GOP stalwart Bill Kristol urged Republicans in Georgia to write-in the current administration when voting in the January runoff elections in Georgia that will determine the control of the U.S. Senate.
After the November election, Republicans have 50 Senate seats, to Democrats' 48. But if Democrats win both the runoffs, the 50-50 tie will be broken by Vice President Kamala Harris.
In the runoffs, Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) is being challenged by Democrat Jon Ossoff. In the second race, interim Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) is being challenged by the Rev. Raphael Warnock.
Kristol, who served as chief of staff to Vice President Dan Quayle in the first Bush administration but recently founded Republican Voters Against Trump, suggested Georgia Republicans reject both Perdue and Loeffler to show their loyalty to the GOP president.