Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s anti-mask chief of staff has coronavirus: reports

Published

26 mins ago

on

Mark Meadows, photo by Gage Skidmore.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has contracted COVID-19, according to multiple reports.

The positive test result was confirmed by ABC News and Bloomberg News.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It wasn’t immediately clear when Meadows learned that he had contracted the virus or whether he had developed symptoms of Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus,” Bloomberg News reported Friday night. “He informed a close circle of advisers after Tuesday’s election, one of the people said.”

Bloomberg News also reported Trump campaign aide Nick Trainer tested positive.

In addition to Meadows, at least two other White House aides also tested positive, Bloomberg reported. It is the third outbreak in the White House.

Olivia Nuzzi of New York Magazine reported how Meadows spent Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meadows has complained of wearing masks, as The Daily Beast’s Matt Wilstein reminded.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

In the closing days of the campaign, former President Barack Obama slammed Meadows for saying “we are not going to control the pandemic.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s anti-mask chief of staff has coronavirus: reports

Published

26 mins ago

on

November 6, 2020

By

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has contracted COVID-19, according to multiple reports.

The positive test result was confirmed by ABC News and Bloomberg News.

Confirmed - White House Chief if Staff Mark Meadows positive for the coronavirus sources tell @ABC - more to come https://t.co/fMPIcQH8yP

— John Santucci (@Santucci) November 7, 2020

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘We rebuilt the Blue Wall’: Biden brags about setting the record for most votes won in history

Published

37 mins ago

on

November 6, 2020

By

With Kamala Harris socially-distanced near his side, Joe Biden addressed the nation on Friday evening.

While he did not declare victory -- like Donald Trump falsely did early Wednesday morning -- he did predict it and bragged about Democrats setting the record for the most votes ever won by a presidential ticket.

"We're beating Donald Trump by over 4 million votes," Biden said.

He said the Biden-Harris ticket "rebuilt the Blue Wall" of Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

"The people spoke," he said.

And then he turned his attention to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

WATCH: Joe Biden addresses the nation with Friday evening election update

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 6, 2020

By

Former Vice President Joe Biden is expected to address the nation on Friday night.

"Biden and [Kamala] Harris have been hunkered down in Wilmington, Del., for most of the day, waiting to see if calls would be made in remaining states that would put them over 270 electoral college votes," The Washington Post reported Friday. "Biden will probably talk about the progress he has made in the vote count since Thursday and their campaign’s confidence that he would soon be declaring victory, an aide said."

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE