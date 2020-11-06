Trump’s anti-mask chief of staff has coronavirus: reports

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has contracted COVID-19, according to multiple reports.

The positive test result was confirmed by ABC News and Bloomberg News.

Confirmed – White House Chief if Staff Mark Meadows positive for the coronavirus sources tell @ABC – more to come https://t.co/fMPIcQH8yP — John Santucci (@Santucci) November 7, 2020

“It wasn’t immediately clear when Meadows learned that he had contracted the virus or whether he had developed symptoms of Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus,” Bloomberg News reported Friday night. “He informed a close circle of advisers after Tuesday’s election, one of the people said.”

Bloomberg News also reported Trump campaign aide Nick Trainer tested positive.

In addition to Meadows, at least two other White House aides also tested positive, Bloomberg reported. It is the third outbreak in the White House.

Olivia Nuzzi of New York Magazine reported how Meadows spent Tuesday.

NEW: I’m told that Mark Meadows, who rarely wears a face mask, was not wearing a face mask in the White House Residence on Election Night. — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) November 7, 2020

Meadows has complained of wearing masks, as The Daily Beast’s Matt Wilstein reminded.

“I’m not going to talk through a mask.” — Mark Meadows, 10/12/20 pic.twitter.com/UCO0L0r5c9 — Matt Wilstein (@mattwilstein) November 7, 2020

In the closing days of the campaign, former President Barack Obama slammed Meadows for saying “we are not going to control the pandemic.”

Former Pres. Obama on White House chief of staff Mark Meadows' statement that "we are not going to control the pandemic." "Yeah, we noticed." https://t.co/73qjVv8857 pic.twitter.com/4wTP3Ps193 — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) November 2, 2020